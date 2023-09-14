Tennis fans missed out on yet another Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz clash this month.

After avoiding each other for nearly a year, Djokovic and Alcaraz have collided in three epic matches in the last three months and it looked like they were set to face each other in a fourth meeting in the US Open final this past weekend.

That was until Alcaraz's semifinal exit at the hands of Daniil Medvedev. Despite that, there was yet another chance to see them clash once more in the ongoing Davis Cup group stage where Serbia will play Spain in Valencia.

However, Alcaraz would go on to announce that he would be skipping the group stage as he required some rest after a long North American swing.

And Djokovic — who recently arrived in Valencia — was disappointed that he wouldn't be sharing the court with the Spaniard.

“The truth is that I was hoping to play against Carlos here in Valencia,” Djokovic told reporters upon his arrival (via Tennis 365). “He is a player whom I respect a lot. Every time I have faced him they have been very tough matches, he is a person and an incredible player.”

Djokovic went on to praise the strength of Spanish tennis with Alcaraz now spearheading the nation following 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

“First with Rafa, now with Alcaraz, Spain has a great tradition in tennis,” Djokovic said. “But hey, I am from Serbia and these days I am going to do everything possible to win against Spain.”

Djokovic will instead play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina — the replacement of Alcaraz — and he's a player the former has a tight bond with.

“Alejandro is a friend of mine, he is a very close person to me and my family,” Djokovic added. “In the last two or three years we have trained many times together on the Marbella Tennis club court, it will be a very difficult match for both of us.

“I’m happy to be in Valencia, it’s been a long time since I’ve been here. I think the last time was more than fifteen years ago.”

Serbia face Spain on Friday at 3 p.m. local time.