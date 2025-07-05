Carlos Alcaraz may not be perfect, but he is not about to derailed as he attempts to win his third consecutive Wimbledon championship. He was pushed hard in his third-round match by Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany before he came up with a four-set victory.

Alcaraz has now won 21 straight matches and 17 in a row at the All-England Tennis Club. He defeated Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16.

He joined Rafael Nadal, Jim Courier and Juan Martin del Potro as the only players 23 years old or younger to win at least 21 matches in a row.

Alcaraz is coming off a recent triumph in the French Open. If he can win his third straight Wimbledon title, he will become the first players since Bjorn Borg to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in consecutive years.

Alcaraz was pushed hard by Struff. While he was able to win the first set with relative ease, he lost the second set and the other two sets were quite challenging.

“I knew at the beginning it was going to be really difficult,” Alcaraz said, per ATPTour.com. “That I would have to be really focused on every shot and on my service games and return. I think his game suits pretty well to the grass. Big serves. Approaching the net as much as he can. I am really pleased with everything that I have done today. Fighting, running, making great shots. I tried to make the opportunities he gave to me in the match and I am just proud with the way I won in four sets.”

Alcaraz uses serve and quickness to defeat Struff

Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrate in a men's doubles quarterfinal tennis match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alcaraz was able to gain an advantage with his serve throughout the match. It seemed that Struff was often just trying to block it back rather than attack. Additionally, Alcaraz was able to move Struff from side to side on a consistent basis, and the more the German was forced to move, the greater the advantage for the Spaniard.

The match looked shaky in the second set for Alcaraz. He struggled quite a bit with his own serve in that set, winning just 53 percent of his points when he put the ball in play. He also had a difficult time handling Struff's serve in that set.

However, once the two players moved on to the third set, Alcaraz picked up his concentration level and regained control of the match.

Alcaraz will next play Andrey Rublev in the next round. Rublev defeated Adrian Mannarino of France with a comfortable 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win. Rublev’s best result at Wimbledon came in 2023 when he advanced to the quarterfinals.

 

