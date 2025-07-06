When it comes to winning at Wimbledon this year, most observers expect two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to make his way back to the finals against Jannik Sinner. Prior to the arrival of those two, Wimbledon regularly belonged to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

While Federer has retired, Djokovic continues to play on and he continues to achieve. He picked up the 100th victory of his career at the All-England Tennis Club Saturday by defeating fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic  by a score of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16.

The victory allowed Djokovic to join Federer and Martina Navratilova as the only players to register 100 victories at Wimbledon. Federer won 105 matches during his career at Wimbledon, while Navratilova earned 120 victories.

Djokovic spoke about the achievement in his on-court interview after his third-round triumph. He is clearly very happy to join elite company. Federer was his long-time rival and friend, while Navratilova has nine Wimbledon championships to her credit in addition to her total number of victories.

“Wimbledon is the favorite and dream tournament, not just for myself but probably for the majority of tennis players,” Djokovic said. “Growing up most kids dream of playing here and winning here. Any history I can make in my favorite tournament, I'm blessed.”

Djokovic still has plenty of gas in the tank

Roger Federer of Switzerland, Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Great Britain enter the court during the presentation ceremony paying tribute to the career of Rafael Nadal of Spain on a packed Court Philippe Chatrier Courtday on day one at Roland Garros Stadium.
Djokovic may be playing in his 20th Wimbledon tournament, but he does not look like he has slowed down at this point. He is through the first week of the tournament and the upcoming matches may turn out to be greater challenges, but he looks quite fresh to this point.

Djokovic had 60 winners and 16 aces in his victory over Kecmanovic along with 19 unforced errors.

“I have enjoyed myself very much except maybe the last couple of games. Things got a bit complicated,” Djokovic said. “It's never easy playing a friend and compatriot.”

He is through to the Round of 16 and he will face 11th-seeded Alex De Minaur for a spot in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles throughout his career. He has won Wimbledon seven times. Federer won the championship at Wimbledon eight times before he retired from the sport.

If he is able to keep winning through the second week of the tournament, Djokovic would be on pace to meet Sinner in the semifinal round and Alcaraz for the championship. Djokovic lost the last two championship matches to Alcaraz.

 

