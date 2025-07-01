Tennis star Coco Gauff had all of the sports world’s eyes on her when she won her second Grand Slam title at the French Open a few weeks ago. Now attention is on her play for a different reason, as the No. 2 was shockingly upset by unseeded Dayana Yastremska in the first round at Wimbledon.

Gauff finished with a total of 29 unforced errors, including nine double-faults, resulting in the second time she’s been sent home in Round 1 at Wimbledon in the last three years.

The 21-year-old has never made it past the fourth round at the All-England Club, making Wimbledon the only Grand Slam where Gauff hasn’t made it to at least the semifinals.

