Some of the most historic feats in tennis have happened at Wimbledon. One of those moments came 50 years ago, when Arthur Ashe broke a barrier as the first black man to win on the hallowed grass courts.

He did on July 5, 1975, against the fiesty and ferocious Jimmy Connors. At the time, Connors was the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Not to mention, there was an ultimate contrast in personalities.

Connors looked to pick fights with everyone, from opponents to referees. Ashe was a quiet, dignified man who let his game speak for itself. Ultimately, Ashe defeated Connors in four sets by playing a much slower pace game to counter Connors' power.

He utilized low-ball shots and lobs, controlling the pace of the match. His win came at a critical time in Ashe's career and society as a whole.

Before that day, Ashe had not only emerged as a tennis star but also as a prominent social activist. In 1968, he became the first black man to win the U.S. Open. Two years later, Ashe won the Australian Open.

In 1973, Ashe became the first black player to be granted permission to play in the South African Open. At the time, South Africa was operating under the system of Apartheid, which denied black citizens civil rights, voting rights, and property ownership. Also, prominent anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela was serving a 27-year prison sentence at Robben Island.

As a result, South Africa was under a sporting boycott by various nations and governing bodies.

While there, Ashe had found his calling in the realm of racial justice. In the years ahead, he used his platform to call attention to the issue of Apartheid.

On February 6, 1993, Ashe passed away from complications due to AIDS at the age of 49.

Arthur Ashe's win paved the way for the black players today .

His 1975 Wimbledon title is perhaps the most consequential victory of Ashe's career. In part due to the pageantry and symbolism that Wimbledon represents.

That victory propelled the likes of Venus/Serena Williams, Zina Garrison, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, and Frances Tiafoe to go far in tennis.

It was Tiafoe who followed in Ashe's path after making it to the semifinals at the 2022 U.S. Open. He had become the first black man to do so since Ashe in 1972.