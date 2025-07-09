The Indiana Fever will be well-represented in the much-awaited WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19.

The trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell got the nod for the second straight year, which would surely be a treat for the home fans. The Fever are hosting the midseason showcase for the first time.

As expected, the 23-year-old Clark, who was named one of the team captains along with Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, drafted her teammates to her squad on Tuesday. She selected Boston as the first pick, while Collier tapped Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty with her first selection.

Clark picked Mitchell from the 12 reserves.

When asked about playing in the All-Star Game for the third time, the 29-year-old Mitchell said it's important for her career and doesn't take it for granted.

“I ain’t ever really had too many opportunities, so anytime I can get, I’m going to take it. Anytime I can get something like that on my resume, I’m very grateful,” said the Fever guard in a report from Indianapolis Star's Joshua Heron.

Mitchell, who re-signed with the Fever in the offseason after testing free agency for the first time, is averaging a career-high 19.3 points on 45.5% shooting from the field.

With Clark dealing with injuries this season, forcing her to miss half of their games so far, Mitchell has had to do more offensively. Same with Boston, who's putting up career-highs of 16.6 points on 59.7% accuracy from the field.

Meanwhile, if there's one person who's very happy to see the three cornerstones in the All-Star Game, it's Fever coach Stephanie White.

“Those three have been killers. They’ve done an outstanding job. They continue to get better. They continue to embrace the impact that they have on this organization while continuing to be hungry for more,” said White in the same report.

As of writing, it remains unclear if Clark, who's nursing a groin injury, will suit up. But multiple reports have said she's ready to return to action.