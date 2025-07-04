Aryna Sabalenka is on track to earn her first Wimbledon championship. She has gotten through the first week of competition and while she was pushed hard by British hopeful Emma Radacanu in the third round of the tournament, she emerged with a 7-6, 6-4 (8-6) triumph.

11 – Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to reach to Fourth Round for 11+ consecutive Women's Singles Grand Slam appearances since Serena Williams (14 between the US Open 2014 and the Australian Open 2019).

By virtue of the victory, Sabalenka has reached Serena Williams territory by making it to the fourth round of women's singles grand slam events for the 11th consecutive time. Williams was able to reach that level by earning 14 consecutive fourth-round appearances.

While she picked up the victory in straight sets, Sabalenka was challenged significantly by the 22-year-old Radacanu. The 2021 U.S. Open champion built a 4-2 lead in the first set and had a set point in the first set tiebreaker. After losing the first set, Radacanu appeared to become even more determined in her effort to come up with the upset. She built a 4-1 lead before the top-seeded Sabalenka's power and consistency allowed her to take over the match.

The British crowd backed their countrywoman with applause and cheers, but there was very little negative cheering against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is the only one of six top seeds in the women's side of the draw to remain in contention. She appeared to gain control of the match late in the first set when she took a 5-4 lead and had a set point with Radacanu serving. However, Radacanu was able to hold off Sabalenka seven times with the set on the line before she won the game and ultimately pushed the opening set to a tiebreaker.

Sabalenka is looking for her first major championship of the year

In addition to serving as the top seed at Wimbledon, Sabalenka is No. 1-ranked woman player in the world. She has reached the semifinal round in 11 of her last 14 Grand Slam events. While she has three Grand Slam titles to her credit, none of them have come this year.

She was a heavy favorite in the French Open, but she was unable to match Coco Gauff at Roland Garros. She is determined to earn her first Wimbledon singles title.

Sabalenka will face Elise Mertens of Belgium in the 4th round. Mertens is the No. 24 seed in the tournament and she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in her third-round match.