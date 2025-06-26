Iga Swiatek had a great start to her grass-court season with a bounce-back win at the Bad Homburg Open. The world No. 6 is coming off a rare clay-court season where she wasn't able to collect another French Open trophy. The Polish superstar made it to the semifinals at Roland-Garros before falling to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Swiatek will now look to the grass, which is historically her worst surface.

The farthest the five-time major champ has made it at Wimbledon was the quarterfinals in 2023. Fortunately, Iga is already in decent form on the surface after a 6-4 6-4 win over two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek was down a break early in the first set, but won all of the critical points down the stretch to advance to the quarterfinals in Germany. She will now face world No. 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova in a very competitive tune-up tournament.

Other players who have made it to the quarters include world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva, world No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, and world No. 10 Emma Navarro. This is a prime opportunity for Swiatek to gain some confidence ahead of Wimbledon, and there will be much less pressure on her at this event than there was over the past few years. Because the 24-year-old has come into London in 2022, 2023, and 2024 as the No. 1 player in the world.

While Swiatek has had struggles on grass, so do a lot of the other top-ranked players in the world. In addition, even if she doesn't believe she has a realistic chance of winning a sixth slam at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Iga only made the third round of Wimbledon last year.

Therefore, even with a second weekend run, Iga can pick up some extra points and move up the rankings. Whether the future Hall of Famer takes advantage of this opportunity remains to be seen. It's time for Swiatek to get her mojo back after a slow start to the season by her high standards.