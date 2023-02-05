Toxic Attraction were never going to leave Vengeance Day as joint NXT Women’s Champions. While sure, it would be cool to see two gals holding one championship, with the duo defending it with Freebird rules or exclusively in three-way matches, realistically, the trios match with Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day was always going to break down into a Highlander situation, with only one performer leaving with the belt.

Fortunately for Perez, she didn’t have to wait too long for the Toxic duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to turn on each other and go into business for themselves, turning the match into a good old-fashioned Triple Threat match, where every woman really was for herself. The trio brawled inside the ring and out, introducing a table to add even more excitement to the fans watching in Charlotte, but in the end, it came down to one spot and one spot only: would Jayne be able to hit Perez with a Superplex off the top rope for the victory? Or would Perez be able to hit the Super Pop Rox on the brunette half of Toxic Attraction for the win? While Dolin attempted to tip the scales in TA’s favor, attempting to attack Perez from the outside, she was dropped on the table before the former Rok-C hit her super signature maneuver to record the win and leave her second “Premium Live Event” of 2023 with gold around her wait.

Will Toxic Attraction put their differences aside and reform after their joint loss? Only time will tell, but for now, all that matters is Perez remains champion, and the duo of Dolin and Jayne aren’t.