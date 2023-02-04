After two months of anticipation, Vengeance Day is here; soon the NXT sub-galaxy will find out who will be its champion head into the future, Bron Breakker or Grayson Waller, which member of Toxic Attraction unseats Roxanne Perez as Women’s Champion, assuming one does, and whether Dijak’s bite is a tough as his bark. Taking the show on the road for the first time since NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020, some 6,000 fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, will show the fans which performers are really over, which acts have fallen flat, and most important of all, which acts travel outside of Orlando, where most of these superstars-in-training have been exclusively working since the start of the pandemic.

So, with the show forthcoming, why not take a look at the card and name six bold predictions for NXT Vengeance Day?

6. Dijak wins the NXT North American Championship

After shocking the world at NXT Halloween Havoc and winning the North American Championship, Wes Lee has been a fine champion. He’s successfully defended the belt once, beating Carmelo Hayes on television, but other than that, Lee has been dealing with Dijak, the former member of Retribution who is now back in NXT as a more natural character than T-Bar.

What better way to establish Dijack as NXT’s new big bad than to have him beat Lee, take on the North American Championship, and beat down would-be challengers until Shawn Michaels has the right guy to thwart him?

5. New Day retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Are New Day going to be NXT’s Tag Team Champions forever? No, eventually, the team will drop the strap to another squad, and it will make them look very good for beating a pair of future WWE Hall of Famers. While that happen at Vengeance Day? Maybe, but I certainly wouldn’t book it that way.

No, until the current business with The Usos is resolved, there really isn’t a chance for New Day to do their thing on SmackDown or RAW in anything more than meaningless non-title feuds. Keeping them on NXT guarantees at least one meaningful New Day segment on WWE TV each week, which is certainly better than no New Day segments.

4. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain the NXT Women’s Tag Championship

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have been true fighting champions since winning the then-vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship back in August, successfully defending the straps against Doudrop and Nikki ASH – what a difference a few months can make? – Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca, and in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction.

Could the thrown-together tag team of Fallon Henley and Kiana James be the team who dethrones them? Sure, but realistically, the champs have this one and will all but surely leave Vengeance Day with the straps.

3. Apollo Crews beats Carmelo Hayes

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes don’t like each other. They’ve talked trash in promos, Crews crashed Hayes’ favorite barbershop, and they’ve even worked two-straight matches against one another, with Melo holding the singles lead and the main roster star holding the multi-man advantage.

Could either performer win this feud? Sure, there’s no title on the line, so it could really go either way, but for the sake of building up Hayes even further ahead of his eventual elevation to RAW or SmackDown, it might make sense to give Crews the win and use the fallout to build up “The A-Champ” even further.

2. Roxanne Perez retains over a feuding Toxic Attraction

On NXT television, Toxic Attraction have consistently asserted that they will form a unified front against Roxanne Perez in their three-way championship match, but doesn’t anyone honestly believes that’s how things will go down? I mean, the duo couldn’t even get through a promo without ill looks over the semantic use of the word we vs. me.

While TA may attempt to gang up on Perez early on, don’t be too surprised when Gigi Dolin attempts to pin Jacy Jayne or the other way around and suddenly all heck breaks loose inside the ring. When that happens, don’t be too surprised if Perez, a crafty performer with a mind far advanced her age, is able to capitalize on that disfunction to retain her championship.

1. Grayson Waller beats Bron Breakker for the NXT World Championship

And last but not least, the main event: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. Two men enter a steel cage, one that can’t have its ropes snaps, and launch a performer outside the ring like their last match, and in the end, only one will leave with the belt hoisted above their head.

Is this finally the time where Breakker doesn’t leave the ring with his arm raised? Or will Steiner Jr. continue on with his forever reign and kick Waller to the back of the line? This time, it feels like Waller might have Breakker’s number. With Breakker more than ready for the main roster, why not give Waller the win, allow him to run court over NXT for the next six or so months, and then have two new WWE superstars in time for Halloween?