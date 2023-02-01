After weeks of anticipation, NXT UK standout/streamer Stevie Turner made her way to Orlando for a match on NXT proper after declaring her intentions to wrestle for the promotion on the previous edition of the show.

Sporting a long silver duster, “gamer glasses,” fingerless gloves, and slicked-back hair – an outfit that screamed Gen Z Matrix cosplay – Turner shed her peripherals when she got into the ring and went on to job out Dani Palmer with a combination dropkick-DDT for the 1-2-3. For the silliness of Turner’s initial outfit, her in-ring work was solid, and when she pulled up for the pinfall, there wasn’t a performer in the PC who didn’t think she belonged in the NXT ring even more so than on Twitch streaming for her legions of E-fans.

When asked about her NXT debut by Kelly Kincaid, Turner ran through her catchphrases but left a lasting impact in the end.

“Kelly, tonight was just the first step for Stevie Turner, but it was a big one,” Turner said. “This is a moment I’ve been building up to my whole life. With that being said, I took off my rose-tinted glasses and got the job done. This is a message to every woman on this roster: remember, Stevie Turner is always two levels above and two steps ahead.”

Can Turner build up a solid record, get the momentum behind her back and challenge Roxanne Perez for her NXT Women’s Championship? Potentially so, but considering she doesn’t think Perez will hold the belt after Vengeance Day, she might not need to.