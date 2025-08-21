Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers made WNBA history on Wednesday night by producing a whopping 44 points in the 81-80 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Plum buried a late floater to give the Sparks a one-point victory in what was one of the most entertaining games played in the league’s recent history.

Enjoying it among the fans was none other than Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. The 23-year-old forward was flaunting an OKC 2025 NBA Champions hat and wore a black jacket and track pants over a white shirt.

Chet Holmgren reacts to Paige Bueckers and the Wings after a forced Sparks timeout. He’s been on his feet for the majority of the third quarter. Holmgren’s sporting OKC’s 2025 NBA Champions hat courtside in LA. pic.twitter.com/hStXTua4LL — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Holmgren can be seen beaming on his feet after the Wings forced a timeout from the Sparks, and was reportedly on his feet for the majority of the third quarter. Bueckers’ remarkable outing set the single-game rookie scoring record and tied Cynthia Cooper’s 1997 mark for the 10th-most points in league history.

However, the loss officially ended the Wings’ postseason hopes as they languish 11th on the table with a 9-27 record. Regardless, Bueckers shot 17-21 from the field and converted all four of her 3-pointers on the night.

She also scored all 14 of the Wings’ points in the fourth quarter, putting her team ahead at 80-79 before a cheap turnover. The Sparks as a result got a final possession as Plum sealed the deal with just .5 seconds left on the clock.

Bueckers also became the first player in WNBA history to record 40 or more points while shooting at least 80 percent from the field. She had previously scored a career-high of 35 against the Phoenix Mercury and has now scored in double digits in 29 straight games.

For the Sparks, Plum finished with 20 points while Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink added 14 and 11 points, respectively. Rickea Jackson led her team with 25 points, which proved enough to offset Bueckers’ record-breaking game.