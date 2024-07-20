The Baltimore Orioles will continue their three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Park. It's time to share our MLB odds series, make an Orioles-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Orioles-Rangers Projected Starters

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Max Scherzer

Grayson Rodriguez (11-4) with a 3.88 ERA

Last Start: Rodriguez went five innings in his last outing, allowing six earned runs and eight hits, striking out seven, and walking one in a loss to the New York Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Rodriguez has not been good on the road, going 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA over nine starts away from Camden Yards.

Max Scherzer (1-2) with a 2.96 ERA

Last Start: Scherzer did not go long in his last start, going four innings, allowing one earned run, four hits, striking out six, and walking one in a no-decision against the Houston Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Scherzer has done well at home, going 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA over two starts at Globe Life Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rangers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -124

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are the second-best team in the American League, coming into the weekend with a 58-38 mark and clinging to a lead over the New York Yankees. Part of the reason for their success has been great hitting. Substantially, they are ninth in overall hitting and first in the majors in home runs.

Gunnar Henderson is the face of the Orioles and the man at the top of the batting order. He is batting .286 with 28 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 78 runs. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman has continued to batter the baseball well, hitting .275 with 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 47 runs. Anthony Santander has also been effective and powerful. Significantly, he is batting .237 with 24 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 49 runs. Jordan Westburg has been a good hitter. He is hitting .271 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 46 runs.

Rodriguez has struggled in his career against the Rangers, going 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA over two starts. Now, he will look to remedy that and capitalize on a stretch where he has had three straight quality starts. Rodriguez is part of a rotation that is sixth in baseball in team ERA. When he finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 14th in baseball in team ERA. If they have the lead in the ninth, they will turn it over to Craig Kimbrel, who is 6-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 saves in 28 chances.

The Orioles will cover the spread if Henderson, Rutshman, and Santander can be productive at the plate and lead this offense to some productive innings. Then, they need Rodriguez to get off to a good start and avoid making mistakes against the best hitters in the Texas lineup.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have not had a good season, as they came out of the All-Star Break with a 46-50 record and trailing the final wildcard spot by 7 1/2 games. Unfortunately, things have not gone as smoothly as last season. The offense has been part of the reason for this, as the hitters have not done as well, ranking just 18th in hitting.

Marcus Semien is inconsistent this season and has not been doing enough to get on base as often as he did last season. He is batting just .242 with 13 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 61 runs. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has seen his numbers dip slightly, batting .270 with 18 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 45 runs. Adolis Garcia is having an awful season. So far, he is batting .211 with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 47 runs, and he also leads the team in strikeouts. Rookie Wyatt Langford is struggling. So far, he is hitting just .254 with five home runs, 40 RBIs, and 30 runs.

Scherzer has done well in his career against the Orioles, going 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA over 15 career starts. He is part of a rotation that is 10th in baseball. When Scherzer completes his start, he will turn it over to the 25th-ranked bullpen in baseball. If the Rangers somehow get the lead into the ninth, it will be time for Kirby Yates, who is 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 16 saves in 16 chances.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can produce big innings at the plate. Then, they need a good outing from Scherzer and to avoid making mistakes against some powerful hitters.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The O's came into the weekend with a 52-44 mark against the spread. Conversely, the Rangers came in with a 45-51 mark. The Orioles are also 27-17 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are 23-22 against the spread at home. Rodriguez has struggled on the road and against the Rangers. Because of this, we are going to go with the Rangers covering the spread at home against the Orioles.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-166)