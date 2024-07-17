We have passed the 2024 All-Star Break, and several teams are aiming to win the World Series this season. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a 2024 World Series winner prediction, and pick for the 2024 season.

A few teams are still in the mix as we pass the break. Ultimately, we are here to look at the four teams with the best odds. With all said and done, let's examine the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +320

Philadelphia Phillies: +420

New York Yankees: +550

Baltimore Orioles: +700

Why the Dodgers Will Win The World Series

The Dodgers are currently 56-41 and lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by seven games in the National League West. They are also the second-best team in the NL. Los Angeles is thriving because it has the third-best hitting team in the majors and a deep pitching staff.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a batting average of .316 and an on-base percentage of .400, with 29 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 75 runs. Meanwhile, Teosar Hernandez is making history this season and hopes to continue thriving as he is batting .261 with 19 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 48 runs. Will Smith is hitting .272 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 48 runs. Likewise, Freddie Freeman is batting .291 with 14 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 51 runs. All these hitters carry the Dodgers while Mookie Betts recovers from a fractured hand.

The Dodgers' starting rotation is 11th in team ERA, and the bullpen is fourth. Significantly, Tyler Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA over 18 starts. Gavin Stone is 9-3 with a 3.26 ERA over 17 starts, while rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA over 14 starts. Ultimately, these three have carried the Dodgers while Bobby Miller, Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw have struggled to overcome injuries.

These starters have also turned it over to a solid bullpen. Overall, closer Evan Phillips is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA with 14 saves in 16 chances. Alex Vesia is 1-2 with a 1.28 ERA and five saves in seven chances.

A great combination of an excellent batting order, rotation, and bullpen makes this team formidable and a threat to win the World Series. Yet, there is probably one or two teams who can take down the Dodgers.

Why the Phillies Will Win The World Series

The Phillies recently swept the Dodgers in a possible preview of what could be an exceptional National League Championship Series. They are 62-34 and are the best team in baseball.

Philadelphia ranks third in baseball in hitting. Amazingly, they have overcome numerous injuries to maintain consistency and hold the best record.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are currently out with injuries. When they return, they will give the Phillies a great boost to help power them through the playoffs. Harper is batting .301 with 21 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 56 runs, while Schwarber is hitting .249 with 19 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 65 runs.

Nick Castellanos will also be central to the Phillies, currently batting .233 with 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 44 runs. Also, Alec Bohm is hitting .295 with 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 42 runs. Trea Turner is another player who will be integral for the Phillies on offense and defense when the time comes.

This rotation has the best team ERA in baseball. With guys like Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez at the top of the rotation, it makes things challenging for the opposition. Christopher Sanchez is also an excellent fourth starter with a record of 7-4 and a 2.96 ERA. The only issue that might hinder the Phillies is a bullpen that is 13th in team ERA. If they make it past the Dodgers, a team like the Yankees might expose them.

Why the Yankees Will Win The World Series

The Yankees are 58-40 and trail the Orioles by one game in the American League East. They hope to push the gas pedal and make that final run to secure the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the American League.

Aaron Judge is a monster with a batting average of .306 with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 73 runs. Remarkably, he is on pace to break his own home run record he set two years ago. Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton are right there with him, helping the Yanks batter the baseball.

The Yankees also have the sixth baseball rotation in team ERA. Luis Gil, Marcus Stroman, and Nestor Cortes lead the rotation while Gerrit Cole slowly makes his way back. Additionally, New York has the sixth-best bullpen in team ERA, led by Clay Holmes, who is 1-4 with a 2.77 ERA and 21 saves in 27 chances. But the Yanks have one team in their own division who could get in their way.

Why the Orioles Will Win The World Series

The Orioles are 58-38 and have the best record in baseball. Ultimately, they have done this with a batting order that is ninth in batting average and first in home runs.

Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Adley Rutschman have continued to dominate at the plate. Meanwhile, Jordan Westburg has emerged with a batting average of .271 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 46 runs.

Baltimore also has the seventh-best rotation in baseball. Grayson Rodriguez leads the staff with an 11-4 record and a 3.88 ERA, with over 17 starts. Also, Corbin Burnes and Cole Irvin also make up the rest of the rotation and will be dangerous when the time comes. But the Orioles also have a bullpen that is 14th in team ERA. Craig Kimbrel is the closer with a 6-2 record and a 2.80 ERA with 23 saves in 28 chances.

Final 2024 World Series Winner Prediction & Pick

These four teams will likely represent the final four in the League Championships unless something goes horribly wrong. Of course, a wildcard team can get hot and make a run. But we don't see that happening this season. Instead, we can see a scenario where the Phillies finally put the pieces together and emerge as the best in the world after overcoming the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers, and then the Yankees in the Fall Classic.

Final 2024 World Series Winner Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: +420