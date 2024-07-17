The New York Yankees are going to be buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline in two weeks, and many teams are asking about their current No. 2 prospect, Spencer Jones, when it comes to the top names that could be available, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees are being cautious when it comes to involving Spencer Jones' involvement in a trade, according to Heyman. He voiced his opinion that Brian Cashman should only trade Jones for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, and not for other top arms like Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox, Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics and Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins.

During the winter, the Yankees declined to give up Jones for starting pitcher Dylan Cease in trade talks with the White Sox, and declined to include him in the trade for Juan Soto with the San Diego Padres. It is clear that the Yankees are high on Jones, and based on reporting, it also is clear that the Yankees are in all likelihood not going to include Jasson Dominguez in any deal. Jasson Dominguez's name has not been brought up in reports as much recently.

It seems like the odds of the Tigers trading Skubal are slim, so given that, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Jones moved in a deal at this deadline. The Yankees could have a spot for Jones in the outfield soon, as Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo are free agents. The Yankees would definitely like to keep Soto long-term, but it is not a given, and Verdugo seems like a one-year rental given that Jasson Dominguez and Jones are knocking on the door in the next few years.

The Yankees are said to be focusing more on the bullpen than the starting rotation. There is also a sense that New York will add an infield bat at the deadline as well. It will be interesting to see who Brian Cashman acquires in the next few weeks. Deals should start to take place soon, as the MLB Draft is behind us and the focus shifts to making trades.

Why do the Yankees love Spencer Jones?

The Yankees selected Jones with the No. 25 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt, and he drew instant comparisons to Aaron Judge at the time due to his physical stature at 6-foot-7. Jones is a great athlete, and one of the fastest players in all of baseball, according to Heyman. He is someone who could eventually take over center field duties in Yankee Stadium, if all goes right.

The athleticism is easy to see, and the power gives him a ton of upside as well. Jones' power grades reflect that, with 50/70 game power and 60/70 raw power scouting grades, according to FanGraphs. That indicates above average to well above average power.

The 30/45 hit tool grade is where the concern starts to creep in, however. That is shown by Jones' strikeout rate this season, which is at 37.1%, according to FanGraphs. Jones will likely be someone who strikes out a high amount regardless, but he will have to limit that as he moves up the ranks and eventually gets to the big leagues. The power, athleticism and ability to play a premium position in center field gives Jones superstar potential, but as with all prospects, there is bust potential.