The Detroit Lions are coming off one of their most successful seasons in team history. They won the NFC North for the first time and were within a few plays of making the Super Bowl. A major reason for their success was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, St. Brown wasn't entirely healthy during the year.

The Lions star missed just one game during the 2023 regular season. But he almost missed more than the one game. St. Brown revealed on Netflix's “Receiver” that he suffered an oblique injury in Week 3. This injury was not mentioned in any of the three injury reports provided by Detroit leading into their Week 4 clash with the Green Bay Packers.

“We have a Thursday game after Atlanta,” St. Brown explained, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “So, I can barely — I mean, I’m running but the pain is like, on a 10 it’s like at an eight. Eight or nine. And so I’m like, ‘It’s too late for me not to play. The game plan’s in.’ Painkillers is something I really don’t like to take unless — unless it’s the Packers.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown had an elite season despite injury

St. Brown played in that Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. He didn't have the greatest performance, catching five passes for 56 yards. But he did score a touchdown in the game. And the Lions dominated Green Bay en route to a 34-20 victory at Lambeau Field.

He missed the team's Week 5 clash with the Carolina Panthers 10 days later. He returned the following week, and didn't look back. St. Brown racked up nearly 1200 yards following his return to the field. In seven of his final 12 games, he recorded 100 or more yards. St. Brown finished the year with over 1500 yards and 10 touchdowns, both career highs.

His performances helped Detroit win the NFC North title in 2023. Furthermore, he came up clutch for the Lions in the playoffs. He gained 110 yards in their Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Rams in January. And he averaged nearly 11 yards per catch in his next two games as the Lions made the NFC Championship Game.

This offseason saw the former fourth-round pick rewarded for his performances. St. Brown signed a four-year contract extension with the Lions. It carries a total worth of $120 million while his guarantees total around $77 million. He is now one of four wide receivers making an average salary of $30 million a season.

The Lions certainly hope 2024 is the year they finally win a Super Bowl. A healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown will be vital in their attempts to bring a championship to the Motor City. Let's see if the former fourth-round pick can win a ring in Detroit this upcoming season.