Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is likely to be traded at the trade deadline as his team continues to occupy last place in the American League. On the opposite side of the league are the Baltimore Orioles, who enter the All-Star break leading the AL East with their 58-38 record

With their pre-season addition of Corbin Burnes, the Orioles addressed their biggest need with a top-shelf starting pitcher. But with Kyle Bradish needing Tommy John surgery, a second big arm is key for a playoff run in Baltimore.

Crochet is the premier left-handed starter on the market and new ownership i might be looking for a big splash. What would it take for the Orioles to land Crochet?

Garrett Crochet joins Orioles pitching rotation

Baltimore will use their stock-piled farm system to make their big move at the deadline. The second-ranked prospect in the system and 12th-ranked overall is Samuel Basallo. He is estimated to arrive in 2025, meaning he could help the White Sox as early as next year. He is also 19 years old, giving Chicago plenty of time to build a solid core around him.

Basallo is a catcher and first baseman in Double-AA Bowie. With Adley Rustchman and Ryan Mountcastle taking up those positions, he is expendable for Baltimore. Putting such a high-level prospect in the deal would decrease the value of the other pieces. In this proposal, the Orioles include infielder Coby Mayo, their third-best prospect, to keep their MLB roster intact.

Orioles receive: Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: C/1b Samuel Basallo (BAL #2, OVR #12), 3b/1b Coby Mayo (BAL #3, OVR #15), RHP Trace Bright (BAL #15).

White Sox eye MLB talent

In addition to their top-notch farm system, the Orioles also have a great MLB roster. While the White Sox don't appear to value winning this season, many of the Orioles players are younger. Looking around the diamond, the outfield is a place where the White Sox could exploit the Orioles' surplus.

Kyle Stowers would be a great fit in the short term for Chicago. Andrew Benintendi has struggled tremendously this year and adding a pro-level corner outfielder would help Chicago. Stowers has two more years of team control making him a valuable piece for the White Sox to add at the trade deadline.

Orioles receive: Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: OF Kyle Stowers, 3b/1b Coby Mayo (BAL #3, OVR# 17), RHP Chayce McDermott (BAL #7)

Orioles go all-in

Garrett Crochet is one of the key pieces entering the trade deadline, which means a bidding war could break out. The Orioles are in a great position to win that war by parting with their top prospects. With the American League looking wide open, Baltimore could see Crochet has the missing piece and go all in.

That “all-in” proposal includes Basallo as mentioned in proposal 1. It also includes Coby Mayo, who is in all three of these proposals. The 22-year-old is hitting .301 in AAA Norfolk while playing a solid third base. However, the third piece of this trade is the most interesting.

Is Jackson Holliday on the table here? That would be the top three prospects for three years of a 26-year-old left-handed starter. Due to the White Sox' current state, it would make sense for them to prioritize their number four prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. ahead of Holliday. Holliday is on track to make the Orioles out of camp next year. The White Sox are prioritizing the future and Bradfield Jr. has an estimated arrival date of 2026.

Orioles receive: Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: C/1b Samuel Basallo (BAL #2, OVR #12), 3b/1b Coby Mayo (BAL #3, OVR# 17), OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (BAL #4).

The Orioles can provide many very intriguing packages in a Crochet trade, but will they be the winner in the end?