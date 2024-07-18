With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet is among the top names expected to be moved. With teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros in the hunt, Crochet can fetch a massive return. Crochet, however, did not expect this much whirlwind around his trade status.

“It's not something I necessarily expected, just with my age, but at the same time, it's a testament to the season that I'm having,” Crochet said to MLB.com. “I think that when you're having a season like this, maybe the potential returns outweigh what you're receiving right now. I don't know. I'm not the guy to make that call. I think it's a huge compliment that the value that I'm able to provide my team right now someone else also wants.”

Crochet would not be the first pitcher moved by the White Sox this season. Dylan Cease was moved to the San Diego Padres just before Opening Day. That deal landed the White Sox the third, sixth, and ninth-ranked prospects in their pipeline. They will look to add to that depth with a Crochet trade.

The left-handed starter cites his age as a reason that he did not expect to be traded this season. The White Sox are dealing a 25-year-old starter with two more years of team control after 2024. The only concern is his pitch count, as he has already eclipsed his career high in innings pitched. If teams believe that Crochet can stay healthy through this season, the White Sox will command a massive return from a contender.

Who could make a run at Crochet at the MLB trade deadline?

Orioles land needed second starter

The Baltimore Orioles made their big move for a pitcher before the season when they landed Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. With Kyle Bradish out for the season with an elbow injury, a second starter is a must if the Orioles want to win their first pennant since 1983. They also have a stocked pipeline which puts them in a prime position to land the trade deadline's biggest catch.

The Chicago White Sox need a little bit of everything both in their pipeline and on the MLB roster. Due to their recent move to designate Martín Maldonado for assignment, catchers are a specific need. The Orioles have one of the best young catchers in baseball in Adley Rutschman, so their second-ranked prospect Samuel Basallo is a top candidate to be traded. The Orioles will add infielder Coby Mayo and pitcher Trace Bright to the deal to bulk up their package.

Orioles receive: LHP Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: C/1B Samuel Basallo (BAL #2, OVR #12), 3B/1B Coby Mayo (BAL #3, OVR #15), RHP Trace Bright (BAL #15).

Astros continue to add pitching

The Houston Astros have been trading for pitchers to bolster their rotation for their entire championship window. Whether it be Justin Verlander, Zach Grienke, or Gerrit Cole, they have traded for other teams' stars. Crochet could be the next pitcher to head down to Houston.

The return from the Astros will add prospects with long MLB timelines to the White Sox's pipeline. Two of the prospects in this proposal have an MLB estimated arrival of 2026. This gives the White Sox plenty of time to build their core. The Astros give up an extra prospect here because none of their players fall in the top 100 overall prospect rankings. They also give up three pitchers to solidify the future rotation of the White Sox.

Astros receive: LHP Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: SS Brice Matthews (HOU #3), RHP A.J. Blubaugh (HOU #6), LHP Colton Gordon (HOU #8), and RHP Alonxo Tredwell (HOU #11).

Garrett Crochet did not expect to be traded when the season began. Now, it is all but a sure thing. The Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros have the need and prospects to get this deal done and the Chicago White Sox will almost certainly make a deal at the MLB trade deadline.