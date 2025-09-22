The 2025 Florida football season has gotten off to a disastrous start for the Gators. They had bigger expectations after the way they finished last season, but they look even worse this year. Billy Napier has been feeling the heat as head coach, and it also does not help that DJ Lagway has not looked great at all under center.

To make matters worse, according to Swamp247, DJ Lagway is in a walking boot after the Gators played Miami on Saturday night. The injury is an “undisclosed” one, continuing a stretch of health issues for Lagway since taking over as the starting quarterback. On3's Andy Staples and Pete Nakos confirmed the injury after Swamp247's initial notice.

Lagway struggled against Miami, throwing for 61 yards while completing just 12 of his 23 passes for a 52.2% completion percentage. His numbers on the ground were not much better, losing eight yards on eight attempts. However, four of those were sacks by the Hurricanes.

Despite the injury to Lagway's leg, Florida football thinks he will be back and ready for the game on Oct. 4 against the Texas Longhorns.

Lagway's performance this season has been inconsistent, and it does not help that he missed a large amount of offseason work due to injuries. He has a 67.5% completion percentage for 690 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. However, five of those picks came in one game against LSU in Week three when they lost 20-10.

“You know, I think the team rallied around him this week. They respect him as a person, a leader, and a competitor. They know what he's been through, and I think that that's their intent, and they certainly showed up and played that way.”

Through four weeks, Florida ranks last out of 16 teams in the SEC in points per game (22), second-to-last in total yards per game (328.3), No. 14 in passing yards per game (205.3), and No. 14 in rushing yards per game (123).

The Gators and Lagway deserve credit because they are not ready to quit, and Lagway even guaranteed that they will play better. The bye comes at a perfect time for the Gators to try to get back in sync, especially before their schedule ramps up even more.