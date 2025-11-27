The Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to nine games with a thrilling 97-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The game was decided in the final second as Brandon Ingram, the Raptors’ 6-foot-8 small forward, drilled a 15-foot pull-up jumper with 0.6 seconds remaining, giving Toronto the lead and securing the win.

Jakob Poeltl’s late defensive stop set up the final play, allowing Ingram to receive a pass from Immanuel Quickley and take his time against former Raptors forward Pascal Siakam before hitting the game-winner. Ingram finished with a team-high 26 points and eight rebounds in 38 minutes. The 28-year-old one-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 boards, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, hitting 48.6% of his shots.

After the game, Ingram celebrated the victory with his rumored partner, rapper GloRilla, who has been present at multiple Toronto games this season. The Grammy-nominated artist, wearing a fiery red-and-orange look in sparkling gold heels, shared a courtside hug and custom handshake with Ingram, finishing with a light kiss on his forehead. Watch the wholesome moment below.

Brandon Ingram and GloRilla were HYPED after the Raptors' 9th straight win 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/iFA9RNaJ6S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2025

Although the pair has not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, multiple public appearances, including a summer vacation in Mexico, have led to speculation.

Scottie Barnes contributed a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Quickley added 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds in a game where the Raptors shot just 5-for-26 (19.2%) from three-point range, a significant drop from their season average of 37.8%, tied for sixth-best in the NBA.

Toronto fought on despite multiple injuries. RJ Barrett missed the game with a sprained knee, and rookie Gradey Dick exited in the first quarter after a hard fall while going for an offensive rebound, not returning for the rest of the contest. Collin Murray-Boyles, starting in Barrett’s absence, played only eight minutes due to foul trouble, prompting increased minutes for Ja’Kobe Walter, who posted 13 points in a season-high 32 minutes. The Raptors outrebounded Indiana 48-43 and outscored them in the paint 46-40.

For the Pacers, TJ McConnell led all scorers with 16 points, while Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard added 15 and nine points, respectively. Jarace Walker finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double. Despite an early double-digit lead and several lead changes in the fourth quarter, the Pacers could not close the game as Toronto's defense held them to just five points in the final minutes.

The win was not only the Raptors' 14th of the season but also completed a perfect 4-0 record in the Emirates NBA Cup group stage, securing homecourt advantage for the upcoming quarterfinal matchup.

Toronto, now 14-5 overall, will travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Saturday.