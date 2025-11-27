While the injury bug hasn't really broken in the San Francisco 49ers' favor in 2025, that hasn't stopped Kyle Shanahan's squad from finding consistent success in the always challenging NFC West, going 8-4 through Week 12 thanks in no small part to their two-game win streak.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, their winning ways will be challenged in Week 13, when Brock Purdy and company will have to test their mettle against one of the best players in the game in Myles Garrett, who already has 18 sacks for the Cleveland Browns through just 11 games.

Asked how the 49ers can slow down one of the best players in the game in Shedeur Sanders' second professional start for Kevin Stefanski's squad, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh admitted he isn't sure, as even if the conditions may be suboptimal, he can't see a world where Garret isn't a force to be reckoned with.

“It could because if the footing’s not firm, and it could be a little softer, grass giving way because it might be a little bit wetter,” Saleh explained. “It could affect their get off. I don’t know if anything in the world can affect Myles, maybe if he wants to take a day off [laughter].”

To be fair to Saleh, Garrett has actually been held without a sack three times in 2025, failing to bring down Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, or Aaron Rodgers between Weeks 4-6. However, since the air began to chill and Halloween approached, Garrett turned things on in a major way, amassing 15 sacks over the last five games to cement arguably the best stretch of his NFL career.

With the single-season NFL sack record within reach and Purdy still working his way back from injury, Shanahan had better keep an eye on No. 95 every single snap and send extra blockers accordingly, as if he doesn't, it could be a long afternoon in Cleveland for the 49ers.