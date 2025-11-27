Updated Nov 27, 2025 at 1:14 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry failed to finish their game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup at Chase Center on Wednesday after appearing to have hurt his knee in the fourth quarter. After the game, the Warriors officially announced that Curry had a quad contusion and will get an MRI, via ClutchPoints' Kenzo Fukuda.

The Rockets escaped with the win, 104-100, to improve to 12-4. The Warriors fell to 10-10.

The 37-year-old Curry was subbed out with 36 seconds left in the game. He was seen limping after seemingly banging his knee while running into a pick set by Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

Curry got banged up on this play and is limping. Could be knee to knee? Or hamstring? Unclear but he looks to be battling thru it pic.twitter.com/ke59c80weB — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 27, 2025

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Curry went straight to the locker room, along with medical personnel.

Curry finished with only 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds, and five assists. He committed a game-high six turnovers. He also got hurt when he tried to take a charge against Houston guard Amen Thompson in the fourth quarter.

Fans quickly became worried with the two-time MVP's status after exiting the contest.

“Curry could be hurt. Worth monitoring,” said @mariano_rudolph.

“Oh no, Curry is hurt,” added @imevrygirlzdrug.

“Oof, I dislike the guy, but I hope Curry’s not too hurt, man,” wrote @shhhaef.

“Curry wears a Niners jersey before the game. Proceeds to get hurt. Jesus,” posted @ChristjanW.

“Curry is hurt. Never want to see that,” commented @young_eddo.

“We got real problems now. Curry is hurt,” echoed @sirslam24.

It's not a secret that Curry has been bothered by injuries throughout his career. He strained his hamstring in the first round of last season's playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which practically ended their campaign.