The flawed New Orleans Pelicans were at a disadvantage going into the regular season. Zion Williamson (illness) was questionable to face the Chicago Bulls and Trey Murphy III is out until November. Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Williamson, and Murphy III also had yet to play a minute together during a shortened preseason. Furthermore, the Pelicans were planning to play long stretches without a paint-patrolling, low-block lounging traditional center.

Ingram had no problems with the required adjustments.

“I felt free,” Ingram admitted. “You know, my offense just floats…It's a great start. I plan to play free every night.”

The 27-year-old poured in 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists, snatched two steals, and swatted one block in a 123-111 win. Ingram even made 3-of-5 three-pointers to help satisfy the Pelicans coaching staff's shot diet demands. Getting through an 82-game slate ready for the postseason is calling for some more cardio work though.

“My conditioning was not great (against the Bulls) but that was a plus for me because I felt like I just continued to push,” Ingram allowed. “I found my shots in the rhythm of the offense. I just stayed aggressive. I think my conditioning will get better and I'll be even more efficient in my play. My teammates found me. I got some open threes. I got to the rim, got to the free-throw line a little bit.”

With Williamson watching from the sidelines, Ingram found plenty of success working in the post with no space-killing big man on the court.

“It's closer to the rim, easier shots,” Ingram noted. “I'm able to shoot over some smaller defenders or move around bigger defenders. Me and (James Borrego) have been working every day. He has been on me about not settling. That was an example today.”

Pelicans offense starts with defensive details

The coaching staff has been preaching shots at the rim and roaming beyond the three-point arc. Ingram's money has been made dominating from the midrange areas. However, the 27-year-old is starting to learn how to balance what he does best with what the team needs. Getting defensive about what kind of shots are best helps no one, however.

Getting to understand and recognize situations is the next step to making this Pelicans offense run at high gear.

“The adjustment for me is knowing when I'm settling or not,” Ingram replied. “I'm great at the midrange shot it's about knowing when I'm letting the defense off the hook.”

Ingram knows there is work beyond conditioning to do, mostly without the ball or a chance to score a bucket. The Pelicans going small means that the defense must be suffocating and every transition opportunity needs to end with points. The Bulls coughed up 21 turnovers on opening night, which the Pelicans converted into 30 points.

New Orleans also had 29 points in transition. Grabbing the rebound and going at full speed will force opponents to reconsider running out a slow-footed seven-footer.

“(Improving) my timing on defense. My timing was off and we got lucky a few times with some deflections,” Ingram explained. “There were some closeouts from myself where I let Zach LaVine get a shot up. Some shooters get hot and we were lucky Coby White was not on (target).”

As for what the team needs to focus on going forward? Ingram was adamant the Pelicans need the right attitude more than anything.

“Little details,” Ingram suggested. “Contest shots. Rebound and be there for each other on the defensive side.”