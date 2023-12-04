New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are both in the conversation for NBA In-Season Tournament MVP honors.

The NBA's In-Season Tournament knockout rounds tip off on Monday and now the New Orleans Pelicans know exactly what is at stake on the road against the Sacramento Kings. Forget the financial incentives and flight to Las Vegas, there is “A new set of awards for a whole new competition” according to the league's media blitz. As things stand, it would not be surprising to see Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson named MVP if they lead the franchise on a historic run.

The officially named NBA Cup goes to the winning team but all players are eligible for the Tournament MVP Trophy, Tournament Medals, and All-Tournament Team Trophies, all of which were designed by Tiffany & Co. in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon.

Sure, the In-Season Tournament MVP will likely come from the winning team, but several Pelicans can walk away with some new trophy case additions even if the team falls short.

A new set of awards for a whole new competition. Introducing the NBA Cup, Tournament MVP Trophy, Tournament Medals and All-Tournament Team Trophies for the NBA In-Season Tournament, designed by Tiffany & Co. in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon. Awarded to the champion… pic.twitter.com/hyyDyU2klg — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2023

Pelicans All-Stars Have MVP In-Season Tournament Totals

Ingram had 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a block in the 104-101 loss to the Houston Rockets. Williamson finished the first group stage game with 24 points and eight rebounds. Ingram followed that up with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks. Williamson had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets were no match for the Pelicans either. Ingram (21 pts, 8 ast, 3 reb) was again solid but Williamson (26 pts, 6 ast) topped the team's scoring chart. Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points in the five-point home win over the defending champs. Both Ingram (30) and Williamson (32) posted 30+ points in the In-Season Tournament group-clinching win in Los Angeles.

Ingram: 107 points (43/84 FGA), 22 rebounds, 25 assists, 3 steals 1 block

107 points (43/84 FGA), 22 rebounds, 25 assists, 3 steals 1 block Williamson: 101 points (39/73 FGA), 25 rebounds, 17 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Ingram and Williamson are facing some stiff competition for any individual awards. Just making the All-Tournament Team will be a challenge. Four of the NBA’s Top 10 scorers are in the quarterfinals. Kevin Durant (31.3 ppg, No. 2), De’Aaron Fox (30.7, No. 4), Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.1, No. 6) and Jayson Tatum (27.7, No. 10) will garner plenty of votes with a quarterfinals win.

However, Fox and Durant have missed In-Season Tournament games already. Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a respiratory infection. Lebron, with lows of 16 and 15 points, or KD will be eliminated in the quarterfinals. Jalen Brunson had an off night already. Tatum and Jaylen Brown are sharing the spotlight like Ingram and Williamson. Damian Lillard is the frontrunner for MVP having overshadowed Giannis Antetoukoumpo during In-Season Tournament play.

Williamson, Ingram splitting share of offensive burdens

The next stop for the Pelicans is Sacramento to face a familiar foe. Ingram and Williamson scored 104 of the Pelicans' 246 points in the two wins over the Kings last week. However, the team's weaknesses are apparent after 20 games. The two All-Stars will need to step up again to secure a semifinal spot and keep their MVP hopes alive.

Ingram was 8/25 from three-point range during In-Season Tournament play. Williamson was 1/2 from beyond the arc but only 22/38 from the free-throw line. Leaving so many free points at the charity stripe has cost the Pelicans a few wins already this season. Those points become more important in elimination games.

The Pelicans won their group with a 3-1 record and it was largely a team effort. However, the stars that shine brightest in the biggest moments get most of the trophies. There is still work to be done but both Ingram and Williamson are in the running for the highest individual honors.