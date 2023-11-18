Zion Williamson's strong start versus the Nuggets elevated the New Orleans Pelicans to the top spot in thier NBA In-Season Tournament group.

To be the champ, you've got to beat the champ. Everyone knows the saying. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans just beat the reigning NBA champions thanks to big nights from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. They are now just one win away from clinching a spot in the NBA's In-Season Tournament single elimination rounds. The In-Season Tournament might have been passed off as a gimmick by some but Point Zion's Pelicans are serious about winning the league's newest trophy.

Coach Willie Green talked pregame about the level of competition the new venture is bringing out in the players. Dyson Daniels ended the postgame session with a statement about eyeing the handsome prize pool. Zion Williamson stressed during the postgame press conference “500 bands, that's a lot of money. Not everybody makes a great amount of money. I mean, everybody makes money but when you have $500,000 on the line that's something you can give to family members or whatever. I think that's a good motivator. Also, for us, we haven't won anything. I think (winning the In-Season Tournament) would be like a starter step.”

The Pelicans go into their last game with a +23-point differential. Beat the LA Clippers on the West Coast and you're one game away from the semifinals in Las Vegas. New Orleans (2-1) holds the first three tie-breakers over Denver (2-1), who will travel to Houston (1-1) for their final game.

The Nuggets (+9 PD) face the Rockets (+3 PD) in their final group-stage game. The Nuggets would have to go into Houston and erase a 16-point deficit at minimum. Houston must beat Denver and Dallas by decent margins to have a shot at advancing. Again, win and you're in Pelicans. There will be no need to run up the score or push the starters late in a comfortable victory.

Wildcard Watch, Pelicans Can't Play Around

The other side of ‘win and in' is ‘lose and go home.' The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs have already been eliminated. That three-point loss to Houston to open group stage play could come back to haunt the surging Pelicans. It is highly unlikely any team advances with a 2-2 record. Still, it's a slim possibility.

If New Orleans lets this opportunity slip away when visiting the struggling LA Clippers next week they'll have no one else to blame. The Pelicans are in the driver's seat in Group B. However, every team in this group could finish with a 2-2 record. Thankfully, New Orleans has a huge point differential lead. If the Pelicans drop their last game to the Rockets, root for chaos and a five-way tie in Group B.

The Lakers (3-0) top Group A, which will be settled on the last day. The Jazz (2-1) head to Los Angeles for the fourth and final group stage matchup. Utah has to beat L.A. to have any shot at advancing. The Phoenix Suns (1-1) are dealing with injury issues but they could sneak in as a wildcard with double-digit wins over Memphis and Portland. The Trail Blazers have to beat the Suns by at least 20 points and get outside help to advance, not a great bet. If the Suns or Jazz drop a game the Pelicans will have far better odds of advancing.

The Sacramento Kings (2-0) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) are fighting for Group C's automatic qualifier spot. They'll play each other next week. The Golden State Warriors (1-1) are within striking distance but will not have the suspended Draymond Green back until the final group-stage game. The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) have a great point differential (+27) but need to best the red-hot Timberwolves (8-2 last 10 games) and get help from other teams.

Fans are hoping the Pelicans stick to the K.I.S.S method. Keep it simple, silly. Win and you're in. And, as Zion mentioned, there is the money. The Smoothie King Center's fans stand to profit from an NBA In-Season Championship as well. The Pelicans are going to give out $1 million to fans who attended an In-Season Tournament game if the squad comes back from Las Vegas with some silverware.