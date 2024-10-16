Players who have already received a second contract cannot have breakout seasons, or so the thinking goes. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans have issues but they might also have an outlier to that cliched rule of thumb. It should be no surprise that Herb Jones is that exception but such is the state of causal NBA consumption. Jones was an NBA First-Team All-Defense selection last season. This is the year Not on Herb becomes a household name.

Jones averaged 11 points on 49.8% shooting from the field and 41.8% from three-point range. He added 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while guarding the opponent's best players. Expect a slight uptick in offensive production now that Green's rotations will be shortened and the Pelicans will be running small ball lineups more frequently.

Would 15 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals/blocks per game be an unreasonable expectation? The Pelicans have been downright lethal in transition against traditional big men. Jones should see a fair share of that offensive benefit on a nightly basis. Larry Nance Jr., Naji Marshall, and Dyson Daniels are no longer in New Orleans to slice away a couple of minutes each. The rest is all about defense, which is never a question with Jones.

Pelicans putting a lot on Herb Jones' shoulders

The Pelicans allowed a small look into their plans during Media Day. Willie Green has gone on record about playing Jones at the five (center) position more after giving the tactic short-term looks. Jones has held up well in the role during the preseason. Now ESPN's Sham Charania reports that Jones will be banging with the bodies down low to start the season.

“[Head coach] Willie Green came out the other day and said, ‘[Zion’s] not the five… We’re not talking about fives, we’re talking about [playing] position-less,'” Charania said. “I do think there’s some credence to that, but at the end of the day someone’s going to have to guard the other centers, and it’s going to be Herb Jones a lot of the time.”

NBA fans see that Jones has a game that goes far beyond just getting into every All-Star's chest. The Pelicans will see they got a deal on a player who will cost approximately $13 million this season, $14 million next season, and under $15 million for the 2026-27 campaign.

Every front office would call that good business. They've also reportedly been calling EVP David Griffin with trade ideas all summer. New Orleans rebuffed those options to acquire new Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray instead.

Jones might get dunked on a few times playing the five. That's fine and he is not one to get discouraged. The Not on Herb mantra will still call for the Pelicans to funnel drives his way. If so, Heading to Herb will be a dead end for plenty of possessions this season.