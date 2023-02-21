Pressure is mounting on Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins to break out of their slump. The Penguins have now lost three games in a row following a brutal 4-2 home loss to the New York Islanders Monday night, which also caused Pittsburgh to slide down in the Wild Card positioning in the Eastern Conference.

But as painful as their loss to the Islanders was, Evgeni Malkin isn’t going to sulk in the corner and let that defeat affect his outlook for the team.

“It’s not over, ” Evgeni Malkin told reporters in the locker room after the game, per

Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

There are still plenty of games left on the schedule in the 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule of the Penguins, but there must be a sense of urgency for the team to right the ship, especially since they just got bumped out by the Isles off the two-team Wild Card picture in the East.

The Penguins currently own a 27-20-0 record for 63 points, one back of the Florida Panthers (No. 2 WC) and two back of the Islanders (No. 1 WC). Also breathing down the necks of Pittsburgh are the Washington Capitals (62 points), Buffalo Sabres (60 points), and the Detroit Red Wings (60 points).

Evgeni Malkin and the Pens will have two days of rest before resuming action on Thursday, still at home, versus Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

The 36-year-old Malkin, who did not record a point in the loss to the Islanders, has 21 goals and 35 assists so far this season.