The ongoing presence of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin allows fans to remember the Pittsburgh Penguins' glory days, but this is undeniably a new era, especially following the firing of head coach Mike Sullivan. They have not competed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three years and have not won a series since 2018. The Buffalo Sabres have the dishonor of missing the postseason for an NHL-worst 14 straight years. In their respective pursuits of a promising future, these two franchises converged on Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh traded defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau to Buffalo in exchange for veteran defenseman Connor Clifton and the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which the Pens used on defenseman Peyton Kettles, per the team's X account.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is intent on keeping Crosby while also shaping a vision for the team's future, a trying balancing act that could get the best of many executives. He is hoping this latest move will give Pittsburgh both immediate value and long-term stability.

How will Penguins and Sabres make out in this deal?

Clifton, who signed a three-year, $9.99 million contract with the Sabres in 2023 after spending five seasons with the Boston Bruins, boasts more than 400 games' worth of NHL experience (including playoffs). He posted 16 points, 116 blocks and 208 hits last season. The Penguins clearly believe he can bring a strong veteran presence and valuable physicality. One cannot overlook the significance of the second-round draft pick, however.

Peyton Kettles, a product of the Western Hockey League, has eye-catching size at 6-foot-6. If the 195-pounder can bulk up a bit, he could develop into a ferocious defenseman for Pittsburgh down the road. Dubas is placing an obvious emphasis on imposing athletes in this year's draft, which is a vital trait that just helped the Florida Panthers win back-to-back championships. With some additional toughness, the Penguins could become a pest in due time.

The Sabres are trying to navigate their own transitional phase. They took a step back after consecutive winning campaigns, finishing in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a 36-39 record last season. The focus remains on climbing out of obscurity, but the organization is also thinking about its salary cap flexibility. Buffalo clears out the $3.3 million left on Connor Clifton's contract and welcomes in a new NHL defenseman.

Conor Timmins recorded three goals, 12 assists and 90 blocks during his time with both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Penguins in 2024-25. Isaac Belliveau played 95 combined games in the ECHL the last two years.

This trade may not make a huge impact for either Pittsburgh or Buffalo, but it gives insight into their respective revitalization plans. We shall see what comes of it.