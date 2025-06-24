The Pittsburgh Penguins are once again looking to pick up the pieces of a lost season. The Penguins missed the NHL playoffs once again this past season, despite having Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the roster. While Pittsburgh looks to make moves to fix the roster, it appears there is a player they won't immediately trade.

The Pens have no desire to trade winger Bryan Rust, per the Athletic.

“There is a lot of interest in the 33-year-old winger, who has three more years on his deal paying him $5.125 million annually, which is a steal for what he produces and the utility that he brings in different roles. He’s also a big character guy,” Pierre LeBrun wrote for the outlet.

The Penguins may end up moving him though, at some point later in the summer.

“I think the reason they’re in no rush is that some teams who don’t accomplish what they’re looking to do in free agency or on the trade market in the next 10 days may need to circle back to the Penguins,” LeBrun added. “The market for Rust is already strong, but it may become even more robust as the summer goes.”

Rust posted 65 points this past season, including 31 goals. He has 437 career points as an NHL player.

The Penguins finished the 2024-25 campaign near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Pittsburgh posted just 80 points this year.

Penguins running out of time to win again with Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh has a clear leader in Sidney Crosby, who has three Stanley Cup titles. Crosby is headed to the Hall of Fame, and Pittsburgh's window to win another Cup with him is closing.

The Pens struggled to stop goals this past season. Pittsburgh finished the year -50 in goal differential, while allowing 293 total goals.

Pittsburgh tried an array of different goaltenders, but just couldn't come up with the right guy to pick up wins. Pittsburgh is expected to look for help on defense this offseason. There are a number of goalies and defensemen available, with Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres a clear possibility.

“Byram is exactly the kind of defenseman that a retooling team like the Penguins should consider making a serious push. At just 24 years old, the 2019 first-round pick has cemented himself as a legitimate top-four defenseman and is young enough that he could be a long-term part of the Penguins' plans,” Michael DeRosa wrote for Hockey News.

The Penguins last made the NHL Playoffs in 2022.