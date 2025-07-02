The San Jose Sharks have won just 61 games in the last three seasons combined and are coming off back-to-back years in which they finished dead last in the NHL. Fans have patiently waited through an arduous and lengthy rebuild, but it is time for the team to make considerable progress. It seems as if general manager Mike Grier is of the same mindset judging by his offseason moves. The Sharks just added important depth to the goaltender position.

San Jose is sending a 2028 third-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for veteran Alex Nedeljkovic, via the team's X account. Management is high on Yaroslav Askarov, whom the squad acquired in an August trade with the Nashville Predators, and just drafted Joshua Ravensbergen with the No. 30 overall pick in the NHL Draft. Depth and experience are essential, however, especially if the Sharks wish to take a meaningful leap forward next season.

Nedeljkovic started 35 games for the Penguins during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying a 14-15-5 record and an .894 save percentage. He is not going to ascend into the Vezina Trophy conversation or elevate San Jose to contender status, but the 2020-21 All-Rookie selection can possibly help this franchise accelerate its ongoing reconstruction project.

Will Sharks take a step forward?

Article Continues Below

The Sharks have their cornerstone in the form of Macklin Celebrini, who led the team with 63 points this past season. Now, it is time for the organization to play competitive hockey once again. The sooner that happens, the quicker this young group can learn vital lessons it will need in the long run. Askarov should get plenty of opportunities to cement himself as San Jose's starter, especially considering all the hype that still surrounds him, but Nedeljkovic also figures to serve an important role.

While it is certainly not a flashy move, Grier is gradually assembling a more competent roster that will ideally be able to crawl out of the cellar. Conversely, the Penguins may just be getting started on their rebuild, as they keep stockpiling future assets. Pittsburgh now has 28 picks across the next three drafts.

It will be fascinating to see how the summer continues to take shape for these two presently embattled teams.