Athletes are public figures who have the ability to serve as role models, and former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban has apparently inspired one of the newest members of the Pittsburgh Penguins who just joined the team as part of a busy 2025 NHL draft.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan recently reported that Penguins draft pick, forward Bill Zonnon, was inspired by Subban.

“This kid got into hockey watching P.K. Subban play for the Montreal Canadiens,” Kaplan said. “He asked his parents, ‘Can I play?'”

The 18-year-old was selected by the Penguins with the 22nd pick of the draft, and Kaplan’s report caught the attention of Subban himself.

“To be an example is a true honour for me in sports. These are the moments I will always hold dear to my heart. It matters! In some ways the feeling this gives me is like winning a cup… it’s bigger than that,” Subban wrote in response on Instagram. “The most exciting thing about the draft for me this year, are all the great examples of leadership we have In the league today that these young stars can look up to.

“To say I’m happy to be an NHL alumni today is an understatement. I truly believe our game is headed to new heights, and it’s on the backs of all the great people that touch our game.

“Put’em on, & they never leave!”

Subban was a three-time All-Star and former Norris Trophy winner. He spent 13 years in the NHL as a member of the Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils.

He is now an analyst on ESPN and has made waves as an ambassador of the sport. This is not the first time that Subban has embraced the challenge of being a role model.

Long before the Penguins selected Zonnon, Subban lamented the fact that many athletes are not willing to take on this responsibility.

“I'm sick and tired of making athletes greats, all-time greats that aren't the best examples,” Subban said during an appearance on a February episode of “First Take.” “Those are the people that we want our kids to follow.”

Zonnon’s career could include a number of twists and turns as he begins his tenure with the Penguins, and it seems as though he will have at least one NHL alumni in his corner.