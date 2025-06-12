The Pittsburgh Penguins may be one of the few teams really willing to make moves this offseason. The organization is reportedly open to trade talks involving almost every player on the roster, except for their long-time franchise veterans. This level of flexibility makes Pittsburgh a rare seller in a market where most NHL teams are still trying to add talent instead of letting it go.

Very few teams are aggressively marketing in a league where practically everyone is concentrating on getting better. The Penguins are in a special position as a result of this. Pittsburgh might benefit from its advantages to get the best returns on its most attractive assets given little competition among sellers.

Forward Bryan Rust is one player drawing much attention. With contract and playoff experience, the 32-year-old veteran contributes scoring ability as well. Many squads are now interested in this. Keep an eye also on Rickard Rakell. His offensive skills could make him a valuable addition for teams looking to boost their attack.

The Penguins’ current approach looks more like a strategic adjustment than a full rebuild. While they’re not breaking down the roster, they are open to making big changes.

Article Continues Below
More Penguins News
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates his goal with the Penguins bench against the Washington Capitals during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL rumors: Penguins’ most popular trade target emergesChristopher Hennessy ·
Pittsburgh Penguins former center Mario Lemieux gestures to the crowd during a ceremony to retire the jersey number of Penguins former right wing Jaromir Jagr (not pictured) at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the ceremony.
Penguins rumors: Mario Lemieux-led owner group looking to buy back franchisePreston Byers ·
Penguins nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency
Penguins’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyRB Hayek ·
Matt Grzelcyk in the center, Dan Muse and Anthony Beauvillier on the sides. Penguins logo. Penguins free agency, NHL Free agency, Penguins dream
Penguins’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes talks with assistant coach Dan Muse during the first period against the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena.
Penguins hire former Rangers, Predators assistant as Mike Sullivan replacementColin Gallant ·
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) skates up ice with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Why Penguins must trade Bryan Rust in 2025 offseasonBryan Logan ·

In a typical offseason, several teams would look to trade veterans for future assets. But with traditional rebuilding teams like the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings now trying to acquire players — and even lower-ranked teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks looking to add instead of subtract — the trade landscape has changed a lot.

This shift has created an uneven market early in the offseason. Pittsburgh’s openness and adaptability make them one of the few teams ready to fully take advantage of the current situation.

As the trade window goes on, the Penguins could become a key player. With teams across the league struggling to find available options, Pittsburgh’s strategy might set the stage for significant roster changes in an otherwise cautious market.