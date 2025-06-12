The Pittsburgh Penguins had a dismal 2024-25 season. It ended Mike Sullivan's run as the head coach, nearly a decade after his two consecutive Stanley Cups as the coach. Dan Muse is the bench boss now, taking his first job as a developmental-first coach and signaling a rebuild in the Steel City. That means the Penguins could make some serious offseason trades, and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun cites Bryan Rust as the most likely candidate.

“In a more traditional offseason, several teams would be entering a rebuilding phase, saying, ‘Take our veteran players off our roster' for future assets. But there really isn’t a single franchise ready to implode its roster,” LeBrun said, referencing the rising salary cap in the NHL this summer.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins could be considered that team, in some ways. They are listening on pretty much everyone other than their legacy guys. Bryan Rust is the guy most teams are calling on. Rickard Rakell is also a name to monitor. It could put the Penguins in a unique position with the lack of sellers to cash in on that leverage.”

Rust has been a career Penguin, making his debut in 2014 at 22 years old. He has 35 points in 79 career playoff games and has cracked 200 goals and assists in the regular season. Rust is a solid middle-six scorer, which is going to get very expensive this offseason. Despite some solid years for the Penguins, it is time to move on. He has three years left at $5 million per year.

LeBrun also references Rickard Rakell, who came over in a trade-deadline deal with the Ducks in 2022. Rakell scored 35 goals this year and has three years left at $5.125 million per season. He is a more dynamic scorer and will cost more in a trade. Despite lengthy contracts, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell could both be on the move this summer.