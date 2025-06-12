The Pittsburgh Penguins had a dismal 2024-25 season. It ended Mike Sullivan's run as the head coach, nearly a decade after his two consecutive Stanley Cups as the coach. Dan Muse is the bench boss now, taking his first job as a developmental-first coach and signaling a rebuild in the Steel City. That means the Penguins could make some serious offseason trades, and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun cites Bryan Rust as the most likely candidate.

“In a more traditional offseason, several teams would be entering a rebuilding phase, saying, ‘Take our veteran players off our roster' for future assets. But there really isn’t a single franchise ready to implode its roster,” LeBrun said, referencing the rising salary cap in the NHL this summer.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins could be considered that team, in some ways. They are listening on pretty much everyone other than their legacy guys. Bryan Rust is the guy most teams are calling on. Rickard Rakell is also a name to monitor. It could put the Penguins in a unique position with the lack of sellers to cash in on that leverage.”

Article Continues Below
More Penguins News
Pittsburgh Penguins former center Mario Lemieux gestures to the crowd during a ceremony to retire the jersey number of Penguins former right wing Jaromir Jagr (not pictured) at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the ceremony.
Penguins rumors: Mario Lemieux-led owner group looking to buy back franchisePreston Byers ·
Penguins nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency
Penguins’ nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyRB Hayek ·
Matt Grzelcyk in the center, Dan Muse and Anthony Beauvillier on the sides. Penguins logo. Penguins free agency, NHL Free agency, Penguins dream
Penguins’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes talks with assistant coach Dan Muse during the first period against the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena.
Penguins hire former Rangers, Predators assistant as Mike Sullivan replacementColin Gallant ·
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) skates up ice with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Why Penguins must trade Bryan Rust in 2025 offseasonBryan Logan ·
New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller with eyeball emojis around him.
3 best destinations for Rangers’ K’Andre Miller in 2025 NHL offseasonTristin McKinstry ·

Rust has been a career Penguin, making his debut in 2014 at 22 years old. He has 35 points in 79 career playoff games and has cracked 200 goals and assists in the regular season. Rust is a solid middle-six scorer, which is going to get very expensive this offseason. Despite some solid years for the Penguins, it is time to move on. He has three years left at $5 million per year.

LeBrun also references Rickard Rakell, who came over in a trade-deadline deal with the Ducks in 2022. Rakell scored 35 goals this year and has three years left at $5.125 million per season. He is a more dynamic scorer and will cost more in a trade. Despite lengthy contracts, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell could both be on the move this summer.