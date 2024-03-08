The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had the 2023-24 season they were hoping for. As a result, the Penguins branded themselves as sellers ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Thus, Longtime winger Jake Guentzel is on his way to the Carolina Hurricanes, and fans are reminded of his days in Pittsburgh.
Guentzel spent seven and a half seasons with the Penguins. He played a pivotal role in helping the franchise win the Stanley Cup Championship in 2017 against the Nashville Predators. In addition, Guentzel made the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
His time with Pittsburgh is coming to an end, but fans on social media are cherishing his contributions throughout the years:
Pens don’t win the cup in 2017 without Jake Guentzel. 13 goals in the playoff, 5 game winners. Here’s the one I’ll never forget. PPG’s roof almost flew off when he scored. Best winger Sid has ever played with. What a run in black and gold. Thanks for it all @jakeguentz 🥹 🐧 pic.twitter.com/vzCi4SdZA5
— Thoff (@Thoff87) March 8, 2024
Jake Guentzel has been traded
Guentzel has been a fan favourite since his first game with the Penguins. A natural goal scorer who developed along side Sid to become a star in the NHL. Through his time here he became the greatest winger Crosby has ever had.
Guentzels time in… pic.twitter.com/4uMjq5DBSo
— goatzel (@guentzelscored) March 8, 2024
Milkshake Factory employees hearing the Jake Guentzel news pic.twitter.com/DFbsYpmQaS
— Donny Football (@DonChed54) March 7, 2024
Some fans graciously recalled Guentzel's celebration in the streets of Pittsburgh after the Penguins' 2017 Stanley Cup title. One X user met him during the championship parade and said he was “just a great dude.” Furthermore, the fan claimed meeting Guentzel was the “greatest day” of his life.
Another fan followed up by sharing photos of Guentzel “having the time of his life” after the championship victory:
Sure Jake Guentzel was great on the ice, but being able to capture him having the time of his life during the 2017 Stanley Cup might be my favorite memory of him. Some of my favorite sports related images for sure.
Also…man, I miss those teams. pic.twitter.com/E81vQraoQC
— Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) March 8, 2024
All in all, it will be sad to see Guentzel go, but as many fans emphasized, he is forever part of Pittsburgh's history. He now joins a Hurricanes team competing at the top of the Metropolitan Division.
In his first 50 games of the 2023-24 season, Guentzel has amassed 22 goals, 30 assists, and 52 points. It will be interesting to follow him as he embarks on his new journey with Carolina.