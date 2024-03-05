The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough go during the 2023-24 season. The Penguins sit as the second-worst team in the Metropolitan Division. As a result, they are looking to shake things up before the NHL Trade Deadline. Pittsburgh is reportedly looking for a mammoth trade return for left wing Jake Guentzel.
Pittsburgh seeking a big haul ahead of NHL trade deadline
The Penguins hope to trade Jake Guentzel by the evening of March 6th, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Moreover, the team reportedly seeks a combination of a first-round pick, a young player, and prospects.
In addition, the expectation is that Guentzel will be dealt as a “rental,” per insight from The Athletic's Chris Johnston. Trade suitors do not seem to be interested in working out an extension as part of a potential deal.
Pittsburgh desires quality over quantity in their return. Nevertheless, the team wants all it can get for their talented winger.
Jake Guentzel has amassed 22 goals, 30 assists, and 52 points through 50 games played. The 29-year-old has been a massive contributor for the Penguins. However, his production has not brought the success the team hoped for in 2023-24.
The Penguins have amassed 62 points, which places them one spot above last place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.
Perhaps the team can find new success after the trade deadline passes. But the way things are going, it looks like it'll be two seasons without playoff hockey for the first time in the Sidney Crosby era.