The injuries have seemingly piled up for the Los Angeles Chargers this season, and that trend has continued in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. During the second quarter of Sunday's contest, left tackle Joe Alt fell to a lower-body injury.

Reports indicate that Alt, who is 22 years old, had to be carted off the field, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The injury occurred when numerous players fell and rolled on his leg on a play.

“Chargers LT Joe Alt being carted off after being rolled up on. The bad injury karma at that position for that team continues.”

L.A. quickly ruled Alt questionable to return. It's currently unknown how serious the injury is for now. The Chargers will take some time to evaluate the injury before announcing an official status for the former first-round pick.

The injury that occurred on Sunday is the same right ankle Alt injured earlier in the season, which had him miss three games for the Chargers. It's been the story for the franchise this year. However, Los Angeles has still managed to compete, as the team entered Week 9 with a 5-3 record.

While Alt is being evaluated in the locker room, the Chargers will continue playing against the Titans. L.A. ended the first half up 20-17. It's been a bit of an up-and-down performance for quarterback Justin Herbert, as he's recorded 186 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, and two touchdowns while completing 65.0% of his pass attempts. Herbert also threw an interception that resulted in a pick-six touchdown score for the Titans.