The Virginia Tech football program is looking for a head coach, after parting ways with Brent Pry earlier this season. A new name is being linked to the job, and it is a big name. Former Penn State coach James Franklin is getting a lot of interest from the Hokies, per On3.

Franklin was fired by Penn State earlier this year, after he lost three consecutive Big Ten games to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern.

“Sources have connected former Penn State head coach James Franklin to the Virginia Tech job; however, he is likely to be one of the top names in coaching searches this cycle,” Pete Nakos reported for the outlet. “Franklin’s 4-21 record against AP top-10 opponents at Penn State and repeated failure to beat the best teams on his schedule were what ultimately got him. But he consistently won at a high level, posting six seasons with more than 10 wins. Franklin proved he can win in the SEC at Vanderbilt, too, posting two nine-win seasons during his time in Nashville.”

Interestingly, Pry previously worked for Franklin at Penn State. Franklin is likely to get interest from some other power 4 programs, as the coaching carousel moves swiftly. The latest coach to get fired is Hugh Freeze, who was axed Sunday at Auburn.

Virginia Tech is investing in their football program

The Hokies are having a difficult season in football. Pry started the campaign on the wrong foot, losing to Old Dominion. That loss ultimately cost him his job. Virginia Tech currently has a 3-6 overall record.

A board at Virginia Tech recently made the decision to invest more than $200 million in their athletics programs. That may help the school attract big names for their football job. Another name that has been tossed around is former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Virginia Tech football used to be a power in the old Big East, as well as the ACC. Retired head coach Frank Beamer won a lot of games at the school, with players like Michael Vick leading the way. Virginia Tech fans want to see their team win again, and hope the school makes a home run hire.

The Hokies next play Florida State on November 15.