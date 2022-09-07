The next Sword & Shield Set will be coming to the West soon after its Japanese release. Here is when the Lost Origin Release Date will be.

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date – September 9, 2022

Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin will be coming out on September 9, 2022. The Japanese version of the set came out on July 15, 2022.

Lost Origin is the eleventh main expansion for Pokemon TCG under the Sword & Shield series. This expansion sees the return of the Lost Zone, a zone similar to the discard pile whose cards are no longer interactable by usual means. Lost Origin will have 190+ cards in the set, with VSTAR and VMAX cards, and VMAX Climax cards.

Lost Origin focuses on the Legendary Pokemon Giratina, appearing in its Origin Forme. Giratina V and Giratina VSTAR are among the cards that can interact with cards that have been sent to the Lost Zone, giving them abilities that go beyond what normal Pokemon cards can usually do. There will also be more Hisuian forms of some of the Pokemon in Lost Origin, such as Hisuian Zroarok and Hizuian Goodra, as well as three new Radiant Pokemon like Radiant Gardevoir. The set will also be treated with 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery, as well as more than 15 new Trainer Cards.

Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin follows up on the previous set Pokemon TCG: Astral Radiance. Lost Origin is the penultimate set for the Sword & Shield series with Silver Tempest being the final set in the series.