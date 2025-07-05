The Houston Astros are bringing back a familiar face for the stretch run. Veteran reliever Hector Neris is returning to the club for his third stint with the team, a move aimed at reinforcing the Astros bullpen as they hold a firm grip atop the AL West playoff race.

Neris’s return was first reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, who posted the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Source:

RHP Hector Neris is signing with the #Astros.

This will be Neris’ 3rd stint in the Astros organization.

He’s pitched for Atlanta and the LA Angels so far in 2025.”

The deal, a major league contract at the minimum salary, reflects Houston’s intent to add depth without overcommitting financially. While Neris has struggled this season—posting a 7.80 ERA over 15 innings with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels—the right-hander’s track record with the Astros speaks for itself.

During his first two stints in Houston (2022–2024), Neris compiled a 2.90 ERA across 157.2 innings, including a dominant 2023 season where he logged a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances. He played a key role in the team’s 2022 World Series run and was widely respected as a veteran presence and clubhouse leader.

This reunion comes at a critical time as the Astros bullpen looks to solidify its depth ahead of the postseason. While Neris isn’t expected to jump directly into high-leverage situations, his familiarity with the team’s system and coaches could ease that transition. Houston’s front office views this as a low-risk, potentially high-reward move in the current MLB free agency landscape.

With a seven-game lead in the AL West, the Astros are in strong position, but manager Joe Espada and the staff know October is won with pitching. Adding a battle-tested veteran like Neris, even in a low-leverage role, brings added stability to a bullpen that could be tested as the season wears on.

If the former World Series champion can regain the form that made him one of the club's most trusted arms in the past, Neris could become an integral piece again. At the very least, the Astros are bringing in a leader who understands the culture, the expectations, and what it takes to win when it matters most.