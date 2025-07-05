The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a good stretch, winning three of their last four games. Boston manager Alex Cora has kept his team focused even with Tanner Houck, Hunter Dobbins, and Walker Buehler on the injured list. His job could get easier soon with the return of Houck after nearly two months on the Red Sox's IL.

Houck last pitched on May 12, where he gave up 11 runs to the Detroit Tigers. A forearm strain sent Houck to the IL, where he has spent weeks recovering. The sixth-year pro has made multiple rehab starts, but Cora confirmed that he needs at least one more, according to Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey.

Houck is closer than ever to making his way back to the major leagues. However, his return date is up in the air. Boston has nine more games until the All-Star break, giving Houck a runway to return before the off week. However, nothing has been confirmed. Cora could decide that the righty does not need to come back before he is completely recovered and ready to go.

The Red Sox's recent stretch could inform Cora's decision. If the Red Sox can keep winning without the pitcher, sitting him and giving him more rest helps in the long run. For a team looking to steal an American League wild card spot, every game in the second half of the season counts.

When Houck returns, he could be the first of many. Buehler and Dobbins are further away from coming off the injured list, though. Despite the wait, Cora will appreciate the boost Houck provides alongside Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito. The latter is in the middle of his best stretch of the season for the Red Sox. Houck slots in behind him in the starting rotation.

Cora and Boston are under pressure to make a run in the back stretch of the season. Houck could play a big part in that, even if the Red Sox have to wait a bit longer. Worst case scenario, Boston exits the All-Star break with a trio of starters featuring Houck, Crochet, and Giolito.