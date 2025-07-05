The Cleveland Guardians lost their series opener to the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Friday. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was not worried about his team's offense despite zero runs outside of Jose Ramirez's home run. If the games continue to be close, there is more pressure on Emmanuel Clase and Cleveland's bullpen, who will add Paul Sewald back.

Sewald has been out for more than two months after a shoulder strain sent him to the injured list. Cleveland brought him in this offseason to be a setup man for Clase in Vogt's bullpen. Through 14 appearances, the righty's stats underwhelmed fans expecting much more. He was 1-1 with three holds and one save before spending more than seven weeks out with injury.

Despite a slow start, Sewald has a chance to get back on track against the Tigers after his team activated him off the IL, according to MLB.com reporter Tim Stebbins. In a series dominated by defense, like this one, bullpen pitching could be the difference between wins and losses.

Clase remains one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. However, his supporting cast have give Vogt headaches throughout the season. Sewald is not who he used to be, but he can still help stabilize games before handing things to his closer.

The Guardians hope that Sewald's return can help them snap an eight-game losing streak. Cleveland's All-Star starter, Ramirez, ended his cold streak at the plate on Friday, but he needs help. Vogt's team has fought valiantly, but losing so many games has put distance between them and the Tigers.

Entering Saturday's game, Detroit has a 13.5 game lead over the Guardians in the American League Central. While a comeback is possible, Cleveland's best path to the postseason is as a wild card. Vogt proved last season that he and his team just need to get to the playoffs in order to be dangerous.

For right now, the Guardians are happy to have Sewald back in their bullpen.