The New York Mets continued to adjust their roster ahead of Saturday’s crucial Subway Series showdown with the New York Yankees, making three significant bullpen transactions. In a move that underscores the team’s urgency to stay competitive in the NL East, the Mets signed right-hander Zach Pop to a one-year major league deal, designated Tyler Zuber for assignment, and optioned Austin Warren to Triple-A Syracuse.

The addition of Pop gives the Mets a potential bullpen stabilizer. While his most recent stint with Seattle saw him post a 13.50 ERA in four appearances, the 28-year-old has a career 4.75 ERA and thrives on generating ground balls with his sinking fastball. He’s expected to begin in low-leverage spots as the club evaluates his fit.

Meanwhile, Warren was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster. During his brief stint in Queens, he allowed one run over 1.2 innings. In the minors, however, he’s recorded a respectable 4.18 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, keeping him in play for a potential call-up later this season depending on the Mets’ bullpen needs.

Zuber was designated for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot. The right-hander appeared in just one game for the club this year and carries a 5.27 career ERA. Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last season, Zuber has spent most of his time in the Mets' minor league system and now becomes a DFA casualty in a roster crunch.

The Subway Series matchup carries significant weight, as the Mets enter Saturday just 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East. With Kodai Senga also beginning a rehab assignment in Double-A Binghamton, help could soon be on the way for the rotation as well.

The team’s recent surge has them squarely in the playoff picture, and every game against a rival like the Yankees carries October-level implications. With several key contributors working back from injury, depth and late-inning reliability remain top priorities.

For now, the front office is clearly focused on maintaining bullpen flexibility and momentum after Friday’s win over the Yankees. These latest Mets roster moves reflect a team trying to maximize every edge in a playoff race that looks destined to go down to the wire.