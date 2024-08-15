Angel Reese has been a focal point of discussion among WNBA fans for a multitude of reasons. In her first 24 games as a pro, Reese has shown she's one of the future stars in the league. Her game isn't the most glamorous, but her style of play has allowed her to carve up an impressive resume that few rookies can rival. As Caitlin Clark breaks assist records almost every game, Reese is doing the same for rebounds.

Angel Reese's dominance on the glass is unmatched

While some critics will slam Reese's rebounding numbers due to rebounding two or three of her misses in one possession, what she's been able to do as a rookie is still impressive. She's already set the record for most consecutive double-doubles by any player with 15 and became the first rookie to drop a double-double in an all-star game. Undoubtedly, by setting the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in one season, Reese also set the rookie record for the most consecutive double-doubles, basically hitting two records with one stone.

Given her success snagging rebounds night in and night out, how long would it take her to be the sole owner of the WNBA's all-time rebounding record?

To put into perspective how dominant Reese has been on the boards, for her last 16 games of the season, she would need to average just 7.3 rebounds a game, nearly four rebounds less than her current average to surpass the single season rebound record of 404 done by Sylvia Fowles in 2018. However, if she maintains her current pace of 11.9, she could end her rookie season with around 480 rebounds. This figure wouldn't just break the single season rebounding record, it would set a new standard that could stand for years.

Reese is snagging rebounds at a historic pace

But the records don't stop there. Assuming she can maintain her current averages, Reese would also have the highest rebounding average of all time, beating Fowles' record by .02. While Reese's rookie season is already historic, let's take a look at the bigger picture. Fowles currently holds the WNBA record for most career rebounds, with 4,006 boards over 408 games played across 15 seasons which is good for an average of 9.8 rebounds per game. Another factor you have to consider is that Fowles managed to own the record despite playing in only an average of 68% of her team's games each season.

Now, let's consider Angel Reese with the numbers that we have. We have her rebounding stats and since it can be hard to predict how durable a player can be each season, let's assume Reese can have a playing career like Fowles, appearing in only 68% of her games (27) each season. With those two variables, it would take Reese just 334 games to surpass Fowles' all-time rebound record. However, in terms of seasons, this means the earliest Reese could break the record is by her twelfth season in the WNBA.

It's going to be hard for anyone to break the all-time rebound record when you consider all the variables, but if there's any player in the WNBA capable of doing it, it's the Bayou Barbie.