Since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 1970, the Vancouver Canucks have experienced both highly successful regular and postseason runs, as well as some difficult years. They've had the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup three times but unfortunately fell short on each occasion.
1) 2010-11: The one that got away
The 2010-11 Canucks season is often remembered as “the one that got away.” It was marked by their regular-season dominance, which included winning the President's Trophy and holding 2-0 and 3-2 series leads in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.
During the regular season, the team was led by the dynamic twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who racked up 104 and 94 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Roberto Luongo was a brick wall between the pipes, winning 38 games and posting a 2.11 goals-against average.
The Canucks narrowly avoided disaster in round one against the Chicago Blackhawks, winning the first three games before Chicago staged a historic comeback to tie the series at three a piece. Alex Burrows' Game 7 overtime goal stands as one of the defining moments in Canucks' history, setting the stage for victories over the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in the following two rounds before facing Boston in the Cup Final.
Unfortunately for the Canucks, it wasn't meant to be. The Bruins rebounded from both series deficits and ultimately emerged victorious, capturing the Stanley Cup on Rogers Arena ice in Vancouver with a 4-0 victory. To date, it remains the closest the Canucks have come to capturing the franchise's elusive first championship.
2) 1993-94: One game short
3) 2023-24: Return to division dominance
After several seasons of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canucks thrilled fans in British Columbia by clinching their first division title in over a decade under new head coach Rick Tocchet, securing their first playoff berth since 2020.
Forward Brock Boeser enjoyed a career-best 40 goals, while newly appointed captain Quinn Hughes racked up an impressive 75 assists and would claim the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. While Vancouver's run would end at the hands of the rival Edmonton Oilers in round two of the 2024 postseason, they set the stage for bigger and better things to come.
4) 2011-12: Repeat President's Trophy winners
The Canucks picked up right where they left off in the wake of their narrow loss in the Stanley Cup Final, claiming their second consecutive President's Trophy as the NHL's best regular-season club with a 51-22-9 record. Though their production dipped, it was the Sedin Twins leading the way yet again in the scoring column, while Luongo and Cory Schneider formed a solid one-two punch in goal.
Unfortunately, the Canucks were ousted from the postseason almost immediately by the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Kings in a five-game round one series.
5) 1981-82: First appearance in the Stanley Cup Final
While the regular season record for the Canucks in their 12th NHL season was nothing spectacular at 30-33-17, they still managed to finish second overall in the Smythe Division and claim a playoff spot.
What followed was an exhilarating playoff run that featured a series sweep over their rival Flames, followed by back-to-back 4-1 series victories over the Kings and Blackhawks. However, their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final was short-lived, as they were swept by the New York Islanders, who were in the midst of their dynasty, capturing their third consecutive championship.
6) 1992-93: Second straight Smythe Division title
7) 2006-07: Roberto Luongo arrives
After several seasons with Dan Cloutier as their starting goaltender, the Canucks made a blockbuster trade in the 2006 offseason, acquiring Roberto Luongo and Lukas Krajicek from the Florida Panthers. In exchange, the Canucks sent Todd Bertuzzi, Alex Auld, and Bryan Allen to Florida.
Luongo provided the Canucks with a bona fide star in net, and he made the most of his first season in the Pacific Northwest, securing 47 victories and leading Vancouver to the Pacific Division title along with his first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance.
In a thrilling round one matchup, the Canucks edged out the Dallas Stars in seven games, highlighted by a marathon five-overtime Game 1. However, their playoff run was cut short in round two by the upstart Blackhawks.
8) 2002-03: Dominance from the West Coast Express
9) 2009-10: Third Pacific Division title in four seasons
After the bitter disappointment of their loss to the Blackhawks in the spring of 2009, the Canucks stormed through the regular season, securing 49 victories and capturing their third Pacific Division title in four seasons. Henrik Sedin led the charge with a spectacular 112-point campaign, including 83 assists, while his twin brother Daniel added 85 points.
Finishing third in the Western Conference, the Canucks would defeat the Kings in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs before once again falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks in round two.
10) 1974-75: First Division title
Playing in their fifth NHL season, the Canucks would earn their first division title with a 38–32–10 record thanks to 78 points from André Boudrias, while Don Lever led the way with 38 goals. Goaltender Gary Smith won 32 games, helping the Canucks to their first-ever postseason berth.