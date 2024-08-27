Since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 1970, the Vancouver Canucks have experienced both highly successful regular and postseason runs, as well as some difficult years. They've had the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup three times but unfortunately fell short on each occasion.

Vancouver has also been fortunate to showcase some of the NHL's top talent. Their franchise icons range Stan Smyl to Marcus Naslund, Trevor Linden to Roberto Luongo, Todd Bertuzzi to the Sedin Twins, and Alexander Mogilny to Elias Pettersson, along with many more in between. Over their 53 seasons, the Canucks have captured 11 division titles. But which seasons stand out as the 10 best in team history?

1) 2010-11: The one that got away

The 2010-11 Canucks season is often remembered as “the one that got away.” It was marked by their regular-season dominance, which included winning the President's Trophy and holding 2-0 and 3-2 series leads in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

During the regular season, the team was led by the dynamic twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who racked up 104 and 94 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Roberto Luongo was a brick wall between the pipes, winning 38 games and posting a 2.11 goals-against average.

The Canucks narrowly avoided disaster in round one against the Chicago Blackhawks, winning the first three games before Chicago staged a historic comeback to tie the series at three a piece. Alex Burrows' Game 7 overtime goal stands as one of the defining moments in Canucks' history, setting the stage for victories over the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in the following two rounds before facing Boston in the Cup Final.

Unfortunately for the Canucks, it wasn't meant to be. The Bruins rebounded from both series deficits and ultimately emerged victorious, capturing the Stanley Cup on Rogers Arena ice in Vancouver with a 4-0 victory. To date, it remains the closest the Canucks have come to capturing the franchise's elusive first championship.

2) 1993-94: One game short

Led by their heart-and-soul captain Trevor Linden and Russian sniper Pavel Bure, the 1993-94 Canucks had a modest regular season with a 41-40-3 record and entered the playoffs as the seventh seed. However, they mounted an impressive comeback in Round 1 against the rival Calgary Flames, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to win the series 4-3. The Canucks then breezed past the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs with 4-1 series wins over each to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1982. Facing off against the New York Rangers, the Canucks took Game 1 at Madison Square Garden in overtime before losing the next three straight games. Just as they had done against Calgary in Round 1, the Canucks rallied to tie the series at 3-3, setting up a decisive Game 7 in New York. Despite a heroic effort from an injured Trevor Linden, who scored twice, the Canucks fell just short, losing by a 3-2 final score.

3) 2023-24: Return to division dominance

After several seasons of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canucks thrilled fans in British Columbia by clinching their first division title in over a decade under new head coach Rick Tocchet, securing their first playoff berth since 2020.

Forward Brock Boeser enjoyed a career-best 40 goals, while newly appointed captain Quinn Hughes racked up an impressive 75 assists and would claim the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. While Vancouver's run would end at the hands of the rival Edmonton Oilers in round two of the 2024 postseason, they set the stage for bigger and better things to come.

4) 2011-12: Repeat President's Trophy winners

The Canucks picked up right where they left off in the wake of their narrow loss in the Stanley Cup Final, claiming their second consecutive President's Trophy as the NHL's best regular-season club with a 51-22-9 record. Though their production dipped, it was the Sedin Twins leading the way yet again in the scoring column, while Luongo and Cory Schneider formed a solid one-two punch in goal.

Unfortunately, the Canucks were ousted from the postseason almost immediately by the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Kings in a five-game round one series.

5) 1981-82: First appearance in the Stanley Cup Final

While the regular season record for the Canucks in their 12th NHL season was nothing spectacular at 30-33-17, they still managed to finish second overall in the Smythe Division and claim a playoff spot.

What followed was an exhilarating playoff run that featured a series sweep over their rival Flames, followed by back-to-back 4-1 series victories over the Kings and Blackhawks. However, their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final was short-lived, as they were swept by the New York Islanders, who were in the midst of their dynasty, capturing their third consecutive championship.

6) 1992-93: Second straight Smythe Division title

After securing the Smythe Division title in 1991-92, the Canucks followed up with another division championship in 1992-93. They were fueled by Pavel Bure's remarkable 60-goal season and Cliff Ronning's 56 assists. In goal, Kirk McLean (28 wins) and Kay Whitmore (18 wins) formed a reliable tandem.

Like the previous season, the Canucks overcame the Winnipeg Jets in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but would be eliminated by Wayne Gretzky and the Kings in round two.

7) 2006-07: Roberto Luongo arrives

After several seasons with Dan Cloutier as their starting goaltender, the Canucks made a blockbuster trade in the 2006 offseason, acquiring Roberto Luongo and Lukas Krajicek from the Florida Panthers. In exchange, the Canucks sent Todd Bertuzzi, Alex Auld, and Bryan Allen to Florida.

Luongo provided the Canucks with a bona fide star in net, and he made the most of his first season in the Pacific Northwest, securing 47 victories and leading Vancouver to the Pacific Division title along with his first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance.

In a thrilling round one matchup, the Canucks edged out the Dallas Stars in seven games, highlighted by a marathon five-overtime Game 1. However, their playoff run was cut short in round two by the upstart Blackhawks.

8) 2002-03: Dominance from the West Coast Express

After nearly upsetting the Detroit Red Wings as a No. 8 seed in the 2002 postseason, the Canucks rebounded with a strong regular season the following year. They posted a 45-23-13-1 record, finishing second in the Northwest Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. The iconic “West Coast Line,” featuring captain Marcus Naslund, power forward Todd Bertuzzi, and Brendan Morrison, drove Vancouver's success. This trio accounted for 67% of the Canucks' scoring during the regular season. Naslund led the way with 104 points (48 goals, 56 assists), followed by Bertuzzi with 97 points (46 goals, 51 assists), and Morrison with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists). Vancouver would defeat the St. Louis Blues in a highly-contested seven-game series in the first round before eventually falling to the Minnesota Wild in round two.

9) 2009-10: Third Pacific Division title in four seasons

After the bitter disappointment of their loss to the Blackhawks in the spring of 2009, the Canucks stormed through the regular season, securing 49 victories and capturing their third Pacific Division title in four seasons. Henrik Sedin led the charge with a spectacular 112-point campaign, including 83 assists, while his twin brother Daniel added 85 points.

Finishing third in the Western Conference, the Canucks would defeat the Kings in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs before once again falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks in round two.

10) 1974-75: First Division title

Playing in their fifth NHL season, the Canucks would earn their first division title with a 38–32–10 record thanks to 78 points from André Boudrias, while Don Lever led the way with 38 goals. Goaltender Gary Smith won 32 games, helping the Canucks to their first-ever postseason berth.