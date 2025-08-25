The Vancouver Canucks were a headline-grabbing team in the 2024-25 season. From a locker room rift forcing a trade of JT Miller, to rumors around Elias Pettersson, to an end-of-year coaching change, Vancouver made plenty of noise. But, they did not make the postseason. New head coach Adam Foote must lead the team to the postseason, but if they don't, mid-season deals could be on the horizon. The Canucks could make more waves if they trade Quinn Hughes and Evander Kane before the deadline.

The Canucks are in the loaded Western Conference and will have tough divisional matchups against the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. While they have the talent to make a deep run, they are also in a conference where things can go wrong. If things do go wrong, they should sell some of their top players for incredible hauls to set themselves up for the future.

Who could the Canucks trade at the NHL trade deadline? And which teams should be calling?

The Canucks could send Evander Kane right back out

The Edmonton Oilers have made two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, but lost both to the Florida Panthers. They remade their forward depth this summer, featuring a trade of Evander Kane to the Canucks. Vancouver gave up a fourth-round pick to land the hometown veteran, but it could be a short stay.

Kane's contract pays him $5.125 million for the 2025-26 season, and he has no trade protection. If the Canucks retain half of his salary, they could get more than a fourth-round pick in a trade. It would require Kane to have a nice start to the season and Vancouver to be out of the playoff race. If that happens, contenders will come calling.

The Colorado Avalanche do not have a ton of depth, so picking up Kane would help them on the Stanley Cup path. Ken Holland brought him to the Oilers; now, could he bring him to the Los Angeles Kings? The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, and Montreal Canadiens could be interested in the Eastern Conference.

Quinn Hughes trade would shake up the league

The Canucks would be the story of the NHL trade deadline if they decided to trade defenseman Quinn Hughes. He won the Norris Trophy in 2024 and could have won it if not for injuries in 2025. He is under contract for $7.85 million through the 2026-27 season, and his extension will be record-breaking. If things turn sour again, the Canucks can reset the organization with a Hughes trade.

The Devils would be the first team in on a potential Hughes trade. They already have his brothers, forward Jack and defenseman Luke, on the team. Quinn would put them on the short list of Eastern Conference contenders, but it would cost them a lot. Multiple first-round picks plus prospects Anton Silayev and Seamus Casey would be on the table for this deal. Could Dougie Hamilton even be moved out for the Devils to fit Hughes in?

Every team should be yearning for Quinn Hughes in a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs could use an injection of energy to their blue line, the Columbus Blue Jackets could put together an interesting package after losing out on Noah Dobson, and the Detroit Red Wings need a boost.

Trading depth pieces would be a necessity

If the Canucks are out of the playoff race come the NHL trade deadline, they should sell off every pending free agent on their team. That includes forwards Teddy Blueger. Kiefer Sherwood, and Linus Karlsson, and defenseman Derek Forbort. Those players won't bring much back, but taking a shot in the middle rounds of the draft is more valuable than letting them walk for free.

The Canucks should be playoff contenders this year, especially considering their expensive goaltending room. Thatcher Demko was a trade candidate, but won't be going anywhere after signing a three-year extension. But if things go awry again, there are trades to be made. Will they go the simple route and just trade pending free agents? Or will they rip it to the studs and trade Quinn Hughes?