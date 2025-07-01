The Vancouver Canucks have been busy early on this offseason, and that continued ahead the start of NHL free agency. After reportedly closing in on new deals with goaltender Thatcher Demko and right winger Conor Garland, the team announced contract extensions for both of them on Tuesday morning.

A former second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Demko has spent his entire career with the Canucks, emerging as their full-time starting goalie during the 2020-21 campaign. Since then, he's become one of the top goalies in the league, earning a pair of All-Star selections in 2022 and 2024. Now, he's earned a new three-year, $25.5 million contract extension ahead of the final year of his deal.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract with a $8.5 million AAV,” the Canucks announced in a post on X.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract with a $8.5 million AAV.

Canucks finalize Conor Garland extension in addition to Thatcher Demko deal

Demko wasn't the only player set to enter the final year of their contract that the Canucks were looking to extend, as they also engaged in negotiations with Garland, who is fresh off the second 50-point season of his career. Garland's deal was initially reported as being a six-year, $36 million contract, and sure enough, that was the figure it came in at when Vancouver announced it on Tuesday.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV,” the Canucks shared in a post on X.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV.

While the Canucks have some more pressing matters to address now that free agency is less than two hours away, they managed to get some work done for next offseason by extending Demko and Garland before their current deals expired. Vancouver will turn their attention to the open market now, where it will look to increase the talent level of their roster to take the next step forward in a crowded Western Conference.