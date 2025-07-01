The Vancouver Canucks have been busy early on this offseason, and that continued ahead the start of NHL free agency. After reportedly closing in on new deals with goaltender Thatcher Demko and right winger Conor Garland, the team announced contract extensions for both of them on Tuesday morning.

A former second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Demko has spent his entire career with the Canucks, emerging as their full-time starting goalie during the 2020-21 campaign. Since then, he's become one of the top goalies in the league, earning a pair of All-Star selections in 2022 and 2024. Now, he's earned a new three-year, $25.5 million contract extension ahead of the final year of his deal.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract with a $8.5 million AAV,” the Canucks announced in a post on X.

Canucks finalize Conor Garland extension in addition to Thatcher Demko deal

Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) skates against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Rogers Arena.
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Demko wasn't the only player set to enter the final year of their contract that the Canucks were looking to extend, as they also engaged in negotiations with Garland, who is fresh off the second 50-point season of his career. Garland's deal was initially reported as being a six-year, $36 million contract, and sure enough, that was the figure it came in at when Vancouver announced it on Tuesday.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV,” the Canucks shared in a post on X.

While the Canucks have some more pressing matters to address now that free agency is less than two hours away, they managed to get some work done for next offseason by extending Demko and Garland before their current deals expired. Vancouver will turn their attention to the open market now, where it will look to increase the talent level of their roster to take the next step forward in a crowded Western Conference.

More Vancouver Canucks News
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) skates between play during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena.
Canucks closing in on Thatcher Demko contract extensionColin Gallant ·
The Vancouver Canucks receive a grade for their 2025 NHL Draft class.
Grading Canucks’ 2025 NHL Draft classTristin McKinstry ·
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) makes a pass against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Rogers Arena
Canucks rumors: Vancouver working hard on bringing back Brock BoeserChristopher Hennessy ·
Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) skates against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Rogers Arena.
Conor Garland, Canucks closing in on $36 million contract extensionColin Gallant ·
Elias Pettersson and thatcher Demko on the outsides, Mystery player in the middle. Canucks logo in the background.
3 players Canucks must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Evander Kane reveals trade to Canucks in long messageColin Gallant ·