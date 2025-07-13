The Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks connected on a trade on Sunday. After signing Thatcher Demko to a three-year extension, Vancouver had a logjam at goaltender. And even though they are in a rebuild, Pittsburgh has been searching for the right goalie for years. That's why the Penguins sent Chase Stillman and a fourth-round pick to the Canucks for Arturs Silovs.

The Penguins have acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Silovs, 24, is fresh off winning the Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League. He was awarded playoff MVP for his performance this spring. Last year, Silovs played in Stanley Cup Playoff games with Demko and Casey DeSmith both injured. Now, he can compete for an NHL roster spot with the Penguins.

“We would like [to] thank Arturs for everything he has done for the hockey club, including helping Abbotsford win the Calder Cup,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said, per NHL.com. “We wanted to give him an opportunity elsewhere as we feel we are very well positioned in goal at the NHL, AHL, and developmental level. Acquiring a future pick and depth forward will add to our organizational depth.”

The Canucks signed Demko to a three-year extension worth $8.5 million per season. It does not start until the 2026-27 season, meaning the current goaltending room is intact for the future. That does not give Silovs enough room to blossom, so they got a player and a draft pick for him in return.

Stillman was drafted in the first round af the 2021 draft by the New Jersey Devils. He ended last season with the Penguins' AHL affiliate and is now on the Canucks. He will serve as a depth piece for Vancouver moving forward. They also picked up a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Silovs will join Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics and compete for a spot on the Penguins with Tristin Jarry and Joel Blomqvist.