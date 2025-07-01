The Vancouver Canucks have made the first big splash of NHL free-agency day. After letting Brock Boeser get to free agency without a deal, they were able to bring back the goal-scoring winger. The Canucks and Boeser have agreed to a seven-year deal worth $7.25 million per season, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

“7.25 x 7 for Boeser in VAN,” Miller reported. The deal was later reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and TSN's Pierre Lebrun.

The Canucks also re-signed goalie Thatcher Demko as he enters the final year of his deal. While last year was a disappointing season, they are bringing a lot of their key players back. With new head coach Adam Foote in place and Quinn Hughes approaching free agency, the front office has decided to keep Boeser.

The Minnesota native could have signed with the Canucks for eight years on Monday. Instead, he signed for seven years just minutes after hitting free agency. Whether he did not have the market many anticipated or he had a change of heart, he has decided to stay in Vancouver.

Article Continues Below

The Canucks also tried to trade Boeser at the NHL trade deadline. General manager Patrik Allvin made it clear at his post-deadline press conference that he was not getting the packages he wanted for Boeser. That has played out in free agency, as Boeser comes back to Vancouver. Many assumed he would be on the move.

According to CapWages, the Canucks still have over $19 million to spend in free agency. They have no restricted free agents to take care of, so they could be big players. But Demko's raise is already on the books for 2026-27, and Hughes' raise is coming in 2027.

ClutchPoints' Tristin McKinstry is tracking all of the NHL free agency moves all day long. Stay right here for updates from the Canucks and every other move.