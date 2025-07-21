The Vancouver Canucks had an interesting offseason after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. They declined the option on Rick Tocchet, hired Adam Foote as the new coach, and re-signed Brock Boeser amid rumors he was going to leave. As the summer moves cooled off, they traded Dakota Joshua to the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Sportsnet's Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks are looking to replace him through NHL free agency with Jack Roslovic.

“Is there a match between the Canucks and Jack Roslovic? There have been talks with the Canucks and his camp,” Dhaliwal reported. He added in another post, “Canucks can also make another trade to get what they want if the UFA market doesn't work.”

Joshua dropped from 32 points in 2023-24 to 14 in 2024-25, playing just 57 games. The Maple Leafs also have interest in Roslovic, according to reports, but have traded for multiple forwards already. While Matias Macelli and Nicolas Roy will help their depth, they could still use Roslovic.

Roslovic tied his career high with 22 goals last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. That did not earn him a spot back with Carolina, however, as they signed Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL free agency. Wherever he lands, he can add scoring pop to the bottom six of a contender.

The Canucks have barely more cap space than the Maple Leafs, roughly $300,000. Just because they can pay him more does not mean Roslovic is going there, however. The Colorado Avalanche have more space than both of those teams and could desperately use a bottom-six forward. Roslovic would be a great fit there, but there have not been any rumors connecting the two sides.

The Canucks did add Evander Kane in a trade with the Oilers last year. But Rosolovic would add much more scoring than the veteran and would be a great fit in your bottom six.