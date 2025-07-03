Despite basically everyone thinking Brock Boeser was leaving Vancouver, the Canucks managed to get a new contract hammered out with the forward after he all but said his unofficial goodbyes to the team near the end of the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

The Canucks and Boeser agreed to a seven-year, $50.75 million deal with a $7.25 million cap hit that keeps him in British Columbia for the foreseeable future. As Boeser admitted, his heart was still with the Canucks, leading him to instruct his agent to get a deal done.

“In my head, I think I was fully set on going somewhere else,” Boeser said, via NHL.com, “and so I had kind of a list of teams in my head that I thought maybe would be good fits and then I just still was kind of uneasy about everything. And then they called and at the end of the day, I think my heart was still in Vancouver.

“That phone call kind of came out of nowhere, so it was definitely a shock to me, but the way I felt when that phone call came is I told my agent, I was like, ‘get a deal done.'”

The Canucks, who failed to return to the postseason, have already experienced a major shakeup with the departure of head coach Rick Tocchet, who was replaced by Adam Foote. They also lost forward Pius Suter, who scored 25 goals, to the St. Louis Blues in free agency.

However, Boeser is back for the long haul.

“It was a roller coaster. My head was spinning a lot during this time,” Boeser said. “I definitely didn't think that this was going to happen. A phone call in the last hour changed everything and I'm just happy that we could find common ground and work something out.”

Boeser is now under contract with the club through 2032.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser is 1 season removed from scoring 40 goals

Boeser first arrived in Vancouver when they made him the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and played two seasons for the University of North Dakota before joining the Canucks at the tail end of the 2016-17 NHL season, scoring an impressive four goals in his first nine games.

He's been a regular in the lineup ever since, and has surpassed the 20-goal mark six times in his career, including his highest output of 40 tallies in the 2023-24 season to help the Canucks win the Pacific Division. They also came within one victory of defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boeser has played in 554 career NHL games, scoring 204 goals with 230 assists and has added another 11 goals and 12 assists in 29 postseason games.

He's never played anywhere but Vancouver, and it looks like he won't be going anywhere — at least not for a while — following the lucrative new deal.